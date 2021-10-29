Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Back in 2015, it was reported that Beyoncé and Jay-Z acquired a former Presbyterian church built in 1925 that was turned into a seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home in New Orleans’ Historic Garden District. They recently put it up for sale, bumping it up from an estimated worth of more than $3 million, according to its Zillow listing, to put it on the market for $4.45 million.

Enveloped in lush greenery, the three-story building is 13,300 square-feet and known as La Casa de Castille, with one main residence and three apartments that are 1,000 square feet each.

In the past, it’s been used for events, including weddings, it has a rooftop garden, and the acoustics are reportedly stellar. An unnamed “Grammy winner” was reportedly quoted in the listing saying, “‘The acoustics and vibes are great. I did my best writing ever, while watching the sunset from the rooftop garden!'” Bey, is that you?!

Despite all of its great features, it’s unclear if the artists ever actually occupied the space for a period of time. The home went on sale a few weeks ago and that development follows a fire that broke out at the residence in July. Investigated as arson, at the time the fire department told media that the home had been vacant for a while.

Zillow

But one can assume that the billionaire couple was able to bring the property back to tip-top shape for the next homeowners. They may have already found them because the home’s Zillow listing shows that it’s now “off-market.”

The exterior of the home became a backdrop for photos taken by Beyhive members over the years visiting NOLA, but if you’ve never had the chance to see the chic interior, with its Spanish Baroque architecture, it’s certainly a sight to behold.

Zillow

Don’t get too excited, though. Of course, the images and furniture used in the images, from Zillow, are from the 2015 listing. We all know the Carters aren’t opening up the doors of any of their homes (Bel Air and Hamptons properties included) to the public. Nevertheless, you can get a lite peek at what the historic home has to offer.

Zillow