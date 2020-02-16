Celebs Take Chicago During NBA All-Star Weekend

Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Roger Dubuis

NBA All-Star Weekend is underway as celebs flood Chicago for the NBA All-Star Game.

Stars like Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Teyana Taylor, and Cardi B have been spotted in the Windy City partying and sitting courtside at some of the weekend’s events and games.

All of the fun is leading up to the NBA All-Star Game, which takes place Sunday, February 16. The game will air live on TNT at 8 pm ET.