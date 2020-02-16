Celebs Take Chicago During NBA All-Star Weekend

All of the fun is leading up to the NBA All-Star Game, which takes place Sunday, February 16. The game will air live on TNT at 8 pm ET.
01
Vic Mensa
Vic Mensa and a guest celebrate with Moët & Chandon at the annual Jordan All-Star Weekend Party
02
LeBron James
LeBron James attends the Klutch Sports Group All-Star Dinner presented by PATR”N Tequila at Swift & Sons.
03
Miguel
Miguel performs at Moët & Chandon at the annual Jordan All-Star Weekend Party.
04
Rich Paul and Anthony Davis
Rich Paul and Anthony Davis attend the Klutch Sports Group All-Star Dinner presented by PATR”N Tequila at Swift & Sons.
05
Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor
Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor attend Luxury Watchmaker Roger Dubuis Hosts NBA All-Star Dinner at STK Chicago.
06
Spike Lee
Spike Lee attends 2020 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at United Center.
07
Chance the Rapper
Chance the Rapper attends 2020 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at United Center.
08
Offset and Cardi B
Offset and Cardi B attend 2020 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at United Center.
09
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend Stance Spades At NBA All-Star 2020 at City Hall.
