Men’s fashion week continues in Paris and just like every fashion fiasco, A-list celebrities are decked out in the front row – usually in threads that are being presented on the runway. This week in Europe presentations like Heron Preston, Off-White, and Louis Vuitton had a bouncy crowd pushing their way into the fan-fave shows. But, making a fashionably late appearance to Men’s Paris Fashion Week was our favorite couple, Cardi B and Offset. The married duo appeared in Europe together to support Offset’s first fashion label titled Laundered Works Corp. “A luxury design studio” the new brand’s Instagram bio reads.

According to Vogue, Offset presented his line in a “cavernous Gothic Revival church in the heart of Paris’s 8th arrondissement.” The rapper collaborated with Cephus’s codesigner, Chaz A. Jordan to create the menswear line which included neutral pieces, graphic tees, and snakeskin jumpsuits. But, what ultimately stole the show (and does so every-time) was Cardi B’s mysterious lewk. The “Bodak Yellow” star sported a custom sheer Mah-Jing Wong jumpsuit, an iced out mask, and an Adrienne Landau faux-fur coat.

Still loving her incognito look, the Bronx rapper stepped out again this evening in a skin-tight leather Marine Serre jumpsuit in jewels dripping from head to toe- literally. “See you Americans later,” she said in a video posted on her Instagram. This is not the first time Cardi B has hit Paris in looks that don’t show her face. The star recently made headlines when she sported a Richard Quinn monochromatic outfit last November.

Bardi never disappoints.

01 Cardi B And Offset Make Appearance At Paris Fashion Week Photo: Instagram/@iamcardib 02 Cardi B And Offset Make Appearance At Paris Fashion Week PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 16: (L-R) Offset and Cardi B attend the UGG 12X12 Sneaker Launch During AW20 Paris Fashion Week Men's on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For UGG) 03 Cardi B And Offset Make Appearance At Paris Fashion Week Photo: Instagram/@iamcardib

