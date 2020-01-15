If you need a little motivation to hit the gym tonight, Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have got you covered.

The lovebirds jetted off to Montego Bay, Jamaica to party it up for their friend Lori Harvey’s 23rd birthday getaway. The singer showed off her rock-solid abs wearing a pink and silver bikini. The smoking hot photo taken, by her hubby, is giving us all the baecation vibes we could ever need.

Ms. Taylor returned the favor by capturing Shumpert in full vacation mode. Go off, y’all!

That’s not all! Shumpert wrote a loving dedication to his wife, admiring her beauty and reaffirming his dedication. “May each morning’s sun kiss you as I do when your eyes are closed,” he writes. “To start your day with a pure energy and more light….fore your imperfections truly make you perfect in the eyes of he who bent the knee.”

As an aside, Shumpert made it known that he prefers for his wife to be acknowledged as a “Mrs.”

Teyana and Iman share a four-year-old daughter named Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr. Taylor visited The Rickey Smiley Show back in 2018 and revealed that while she loves being a mom, she and Shumpert aren’t focused on having more kids right now at the moment.

Hopefully 2020 may bring more blessings!

