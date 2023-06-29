Naomi Campbell, 53, Announces Birth Of Her Second Child, Says ‘It’s Never Too Late To Become A Mother’

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell is officially a #mumoftwo.

The iconic supermodel shared the news on Thursday, June 29, posting a picture of what seems to be her holding a baby boy, and her daughter holding on to her hand in an attempt to touch the baby’s small hand.

“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence,” she wrote on Instagram. “A True Gift from God 🙏🏾, blessed ! Welcome Babyboy.” The 53-year-old wrapped up the post by hash tagging #mumoftwo and saying, “It’s never too late to become a mother.”

Baby boy joins his big sister, whose arrival was also a surprise to the world.

In May of 2021, Campbell shocked everyone by announcing that she’d welcomed her first child, a daughter whose name has still not been revealed. In a cover story with British Vogue in February 2022, with her daughter on the cover with her, she set the record straight, stating that her child was not adopted, but not going into further details about how the little one came into her life. Campbell admitted that very few people in her life knew that she was looking to start a family and had begun the process. In her cover story, she shared that motherhood was better than she could have dreamed of.

“I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I’m lucky to have her and I know that.”

She’s since been experiencing what it’s like to juggle her still thriving career with parenting responsibilities. When asked by Vogue Arabia if she believed her daughter would follow in her footsteps and model, she laughed at the idea of her then-18-month-old being anybody’s runway model.

“Oh, I don’t know about that,” she told the publication. “She doesn’t even like clothes. Right now, she doesn’t even want to wear shoes.”