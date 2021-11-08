13 Of The Cutest Photos Of Kaavia Wade To Celebrate Her Third Birthday

Instagram

And just like that, Kaavia James Union Wade is three years old. Where did the time go?

It feels like just yesterday when her parents, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, shocked and warmed the hearts of the world by announcing that they had welcomed a baby girl via surrogate after years of struggling to conceive. And since then, she’s been a joy to watch grow, and also a hoot. Her “Shady Baby” persona has garnered the tot quite the following on social media (1.8 million followers on Instagram). It’s even been turned into a New York Times best-selling book in Shady Baby and a clothing collaboration with children’s brand Janie and Jack.

In just three years, Kaavia has had some pretty epic experiences, sitting in on NBA press conferences with dad Dwyane Wade (matching while doing so by the way), hitting the red carpet with her mom Gabrielle Union, going on play dates with Tia Mowry’s daughter Cairo and traveling abroad. And most importantly, she’s been an absolute blessing in the lives of her mom, dad and whole family.

“I cannot believe that @kaaviajames is 3 years old today!!!! Time is flying by so fast,” they wrote on Instagram. “We stay in awe of her intelligence, her compassion for others, her beauty, how loving she is and her fearlessness! We are honored and blessed to be this lil dynamo’s parents.”

The cutie pie’s birthday was on Sunday, Nov. 7, and to celebrate, we thought we’d compile a few aww-inducing photos from her first three years of life. Check out just a small selection of adorable images of everyone’s favorite Shady Baby.