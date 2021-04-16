From Kaavia To Kulture: 9 Photos Of Celebrity Kids Being Adorable This Week

While it certainly has been a heavy week with the news of more police violence against unarmed people of color, which never gets easier to hear about, there have been some moments of light. Children are always a bright spot in everything, their innocence reminding you of things to fight for, as well as to find delight in. Plenty of children of celebrities brought moments of brightness to an exhausting time, whether they were dressed up for princess parties, posing for photographs, or simply enjoying a beloved bubble bath. Check out all the colorful images of some of the cutest kids around, and be sure to find some joy when and where you can.

01 Kulture Cephus Offset and Cardi B’s baby girl looked like a doll in bobos and a pretty dress. Instagram 02 Zhuri James Zhuri James and her mom Savannah matched in natural tones while posing for a stunning photograph. @ravieb/Instagram 03 Kaavia James Union Wade Kaavia proved she’s just as good as showing off her baby hair as mom Gabrielle Union as the duo pose for the Flawless hair line. Instagram 04 Journey Isabella Jackson She’s growing up fast! Journey Jackson, daughter of Emily B and rapper Fabolous, is now six months old. Instagram 05 Heiress Harris Newly minted 5-year-old Heiress Harris struck a sweet pose during a photo shoot. Instagram 06 Kensli and Marli Bennett 5-year-old Kensli and 1-year-old baby sister Marli were all smiles while dressed up as pretty princesses. Instagram 07 Ace Flores Baby Ace Flores was all smiles with his mom Malika Haqq. Instagram 08 Kaori Hart It was take your daughter to work day for 6-month-old Kaori Hart and her father, Kevin. Instagram 09 Berkeley Gross Actor Lance Gross captured a very cool, and cute, photo of his daughter Berkeley playing around in her bubble bath. Instagram