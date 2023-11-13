Eve And Her Husband Threw A Luxurious Party In London To Celebrate Her 45th Birthday

Shameem Shaheed/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Eve is halfway through the fourth floor after turning 45 on November 10. The rapper and actress, who clearly has direct access to the fountain of youth, celebrated her birthday with her loved ones at the beautiful Hotel Cafe Royal in London.

Mrs. Cooper looked like a million bucks, wearing an elegant high-neck black dress with one sleeve and a split accompanied by gold heels.

In video from the event, she stood by her cake, which had a gold microphone on it, preparing to blow out her candle while loved ones sang and the sounds of Stevie Wonder’s “Happy Birthday” played in the background.

Eve’s husband, Maximillion Cooper, wished her a happy birthday on Instagram alongside a picture of the two posing in a selfie.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife! ♥️♥️♥️ Let’s paaaaarty tonight!” he wrote in the caption.

Cooper, the brains behind the the popular Gumball 3000 car rally, also posted a picture of Eve on the day of her dinner with the caption, “The Birthday Girl,” alongside a heart. TheYBF pulled together InstaStories from guests at the party, and as you can see, it was quite the swanky gathering.

The Coopers have been together for some time now—they’ve been married since 2014. The two got hitched in Ibiza. Almost a decade later, they share a son together, Wilde Wolf, who turned one in February. Cooper has four other children from a previous relationship, but their son is Eve’s first.

In terms of how they met, the Grammy-award winning artist attended the launch party for Cooper’s Gumball 3000 rally in 2010. In 2020, Cooper discussed that very special day while appearing on an episode of her former show, The Talk.

“We met on the red carpet at the big party I was hosting in London for the Gumball,” Cooper said. “I’d heard her music before, but that night she actually was performing and I remember introducing her and just watching her, being mesmerized and I’ve pretty much been mesmerized ever since, really.”

The couple often speak highly of each other on social media and seem to have a solid relationship. In 2016, Eve told PEOPLE the secret to the making things work is honesty and loyalty.

“We respect each other, we are the realest. It’s the realest relationship I’ve ever had,” she said at the time. “He’s my homie. All those sound like cliches but really it’s working.”