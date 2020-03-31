Since Coronavirus pressed pause on all of our lives, even canceling the NBA season, celebrities have been flocking to Instagram Live to catch up with their friends—and spill their tea.

Carmelo Anthony sat down with his friend Dwyane Wade to catch up on life. But about 30 minutes into the chat, Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, chimed in, asking Anthony to share the moment LeBron James became his personal hero.

“Mel, in your own words, please tell the story of when we were in the Bahamas and it didn’t look like you were gonna make it,” said Union.

Anthony, who is known for keeping his life off the court underwraps, obliged, telling the world how James leapt to his aid when he almost drowned during a group vacation.

“Yo, that shit got me sweating thinking about that,” he began. “We jumped off the boat in the Bahamas, we…[swam] to a little grotto,” he continued.

When the rest of the group headed back to the boat, Anthony said he chose to remain so that he could see the “last little bit of the barracudas” while snorkeling. Unfortunately he got so caught up in the beauty around him that he didn’t realize he was drifting away.

“It was my fault,” he admitted. “And I look up, the current is taking me in the middle of the ocean.”

“We couldn’t see you,” Wade added.

“I know! And it was windy, all type of shit was going on through my head, I’m gonna be honest with you,” said Anthony.

It was at that moment that James decided to act.

“He jumped off the boat into the water. He was bringing me back with one arm. He’s swimming with one arm and carrying me in the other arm,” Anthony recalled.

“He saved my life,” Anthony said to Wade.

He then sent a message to James, thanking him for his help that day: “LeBron, I appreciate that. You saved my life that day…I almost ended up on the other side of the island over there.”

Can’t wait for the next round of NBA storytime!