If there isn’t any more reasons to love Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, the pair stepped out publicly for the first time with their daughter, Zaya Wade.

Wade revealed last month on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he and Gabrielle were proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community. He acknowledged his middle child, born Zion, decided to go by the name Zaya and identify as she/her. This weekend, the trio waltzed down the Truth Awards red carpet where Zaya introduced the Business Leadership Award Honoree’s and his “chosen godfathers” Adair Curtis and Jason Bolden, stars of the Netflix series ‘Styling Hollywood.’ “

“The wades, thank you for always showing up, thank you for always taking your light and shining it on those who don’t have a voice or face in the room. For that & many other reasons we love you!!! Zaya Zaya Zaya YOU ARE PERFECT,” Bolden wrote on Instagram.

And that, she was. For her first red carpet slay, Zaya and her parents stepped out in custom Richfresh –a popular suit designer that has curated pieces for celebrities like Lena Waithe, John Legend, and Kirk Franklin. The family coordinated with hints of pink and black and white color blocking however, Zaya stole the show with a green blazer and pink stripe across her trousers.

Expressing their proud sentiments on Instagram Gabrielle wrote, “It was important for Zaya to be a part of such a beautiful night & reminding her of all the love & support she has.” Dwyane also exclaimed his excitement. “Last night was Zaya’s first red carpet and we couldn’t have been prouder of how she handled the questions that were asked of her.”

Check out the family slay below.