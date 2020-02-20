Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are perfect partners in business, parenthood, and love. It’s no wonder why many consider them a power couple. In a new interview, the retired NBA legend speaks on all the ways his wife of five years lifts him up.

“She is her own boss and has her own career, her own bank account and all that,” Wade, 38, told People in a recent interview. “She has her own life and she allows me to live my life and be me, and she doesn’t try to stop my growth or change who I am.”

Juggling busy careers while raising children ranging from age 18 to 15 months isn’t easy, but the Wades make it look effortless. He says it because they both make a concerted effort to put family first. “We both work very hard for our families and we love that about each other,” he continues. “We love that we grind, we go for it, we work, but we still find time for our family and find time to spend time together and love each other.”

What makes the Wades a loveable couple is that they’re just as transparent about the bitter moments of their journey together as and sweet ones. In his new documentary, Wade opens up about getting another woman pregnant while he and Union were on a break. The NBA star knew he had to tell Union about the child when they reconciled in April 2013. “[The] hardest thing I’ve ever had to do is man up and tell Gabrielle Union that I’ve had a child with somebody else,” Wade said in his new documentary, D. Wade: Life Unexpected. “When you hold something in that you know is going to come out, and you have this information and you know it’s gonna f*ck somebody’s life up that you care about, that you love, if it don’t hurt you then you’re not human,” Wade said.

Union and Wade welcomed their first child together, Kaavia James, via surrogacy in November 2018. Union is also a proud stepmom to Wade’s three children Zaire, 18, Xavier, 6, and Zaya, 12.

