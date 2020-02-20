Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are perfect partners in business, parenthood, and love. It’s no wonder why many consider them a power couple. In a new interview, the retired NBA legend speaks on all the ways his wife of five years lifts him up.
“She is her own boss and has her own career, her own bank account and all that,” Wade, 38, told People in a recent interview. “She has her own life and she allows me to live my life and be me, and she doesn’t try to stop my growth or change who I am.”
Juggling busy careers while raising children ranging from age 18 to 15 months isn’t easy, but the Wades make it look effortless. He says it because they both make a concerted effort to put family first. “We both work very hard for our families and we love that about each other,” he continues. “We love that we grind, we go for it, we work, but we still find time for our family and find time to spend time together and love each other.”
What makes the Wades a loveable couple is that they’re just as transparent about the bitter moments of their journey together as and sweet ones. In his new documentary, Wade opens up about getting another woman pregnant while he and Union were on a break. The NBA star knew he had to tell Union about the child when they reconciled in April 2013. “[The] hardest thing I’ve ever had to do is man up and tell Gabrielle Union that I’ve had a child with somebody else,” Wade said in his new documentary, D. Wade: Life Unexpected. “When you hold something in that you know is going to come out, and you have this information and you know it’s gonna f*ck somebody’s life up that you care about, that you love, if it don’t hurt you then you’re not human,” Wade said.
Union and Wade welcomed their first child together, Kaavia James, via surrogacy in November 2018. Union is also a proud stepmom to Wade’s three children Zaire, 18, Xavier, 6, and Zaya, 12.
Scroll through the gallery to see all the best ‘boo’ed up’ moments with the Wades.
TOPICS: Black Celeb Couples Love & Sex Dwyane Wade Gabrielle Union
01
True Love
These two looked so in love at the Stance Spades tournament during All-Star weekend 2020.
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 15: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend Stance Spades At NBA All-Star 2020 at City Hall on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Stance)
02
Scene Stealers
These two gave us effortless style during Menswear Fashion Week in Paris.
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 19: Couple Gabrielle Union is seen wearing orange off shoulder dress Christopher John Rogers and heels and Dwyane Wade wearing black track suit with red and beige stripes during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 on January 19, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
03
One Stylish Family
The Wades looked adorable with their baby girl Kaavia James during mom's New York & Company pop up.
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - MAY 09: (L-R) Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, and Kaavia James Union Wade visit New York & Company Store in Burbank, CA to launch Kaavi James Collection on May 09, 2019. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for New York & Company)
04
All Smiles
Ever the sports fanatics, the Wades loving kicking back at Miami Dolphins games.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - OCTOBER 14: Miami Heat basketball player Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union smile as they watch the NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on October 14, 2018 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
05
Family Matters
Wade told Ellen DeGeneres
that his wife played an integral role in helping him understand and accept his daughter Zaya's transgender identity
. He tells the TV host that when Zaya came out, Union did her part by reaching out to the cast of the beloved FX show Pose
for more guidance. “We take our roles and our responsibility as parents very seriously,” he said on the show.
06
Baecation Goals
The Wades are known to document their family travels under the #WadeWorldTour hashtag. Here they are taking in the sunset in Saint-Tropez.
07
Lovers And Friends
When bae is also your best friend >
08
Baby Love
Union recalls the birth of Kaavia as one of the happiest moments of her life. “I felt such relief," she told Parents
. "To hear her breathing and crying was a dream. We didn’t really allow ourselves to believe it until then.”
09
Their Love Is Solid
Union once coined Wade as her greatest motivation. "I married a guy almost 10 years younger than me, and I assumed I would be the teacher," she told Entertainment Tonight
. "Here I am the pupil learning and being motivated by his work ethic…He inspires me."
10
Screen Shot 2020-02-19 at 10.39.03 PM
11
Blended Family Goals
The Wades are constantly proving themselves to be the coolest parents ever.