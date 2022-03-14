Traci Braxton’s Husband, Kevin Surratt Sr., Speaks Out Following Her Passing: ‘I’m Lost Without You’

Tasos Katopodis/UPI

Kevin Surratt Sr. took to Instagram on Sunday to speak on the passing of his beloved wife of 25 years, Braxton Family Values star Traci Braxton. She died at the age of 50 on March 12 after a battle with esophageal cancer. Sharing that “it took a lot” for him to even write the post, he went on to call Braxton “#myeverything,” his “dreamgirl” and more.

“I’m lost without you,” he wrote. “What am I supposed to do now..May god give me the strength. Thank you for our life we had together. Until we meet again Babygirl ETERNAL LOVE My FOREVER & EVER TRARATT”

Surratt and Braxton were married in 1996 and share a son, Kevin Jr., and a grandson, Kevin Surrat, III. The 26-year-old was one of the first to speak out, sharing an emotional post with a photo of him hugging his mother.

“When I heard the news about my mother being sick first thing she said was I’m going to fight and beat this,” he wrote on Instagram. “She fought to the end and today she’s at peace. I love my mother forever and this hurts so much but I’m at peace knowing she’s isn’t in pain anymore. I love you ma I’m going to miss you.”

Traci was the third oldest child in the Braxton family behind Toni and brother Michael. Her relationship with her husband was showcased on Braxton Family Values (which ran for seven seasons), as well as during their brief time on the third season of the WEtv series Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars in 2014.

“Oh my God, my love for my husband is stronger and better than ever,” she said of their relationship after appearing on the series. “We are really friends. We sometimes say mean things to each other, we argue, but we go back and apologize. You have to say, ‘I said those things because I was hurting and I wanted to hurt you.’ It’s those simple things. We’re human. You should make your spouse feel appreciated.”

Our thoughts are with Surratt and his son, as well as the Braxton family during this time.