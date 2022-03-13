On Saturday, many were left reeling by the news that Braxton Family Values star Traci Braxton passed away after a private battle with esophageal cancer. She was 50 years old.

Of the many loved ones she leaves behind, in everyone’s thoughts is her husband Kevin Surratt. The couple celebrated 25 years of marriage last year, and of all of the marriages in her family, Braxton’s relationship with Surratt was the one that withstood the tests of time, even getting stronger after they worked through communication issues on Season 3 of WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

“As long as you have love, anything can heal. Anything is possible,” she told The Grio in 2018 about lessons she’s learned after so many years of marriage. “I have a limit. We argue, we will say hurtful things, but we would come to each other and say, ‘I was wrong.’”

“I’m dating my husband,” she continued. “We go out every week, we go to our favorite restaurant and we just sit there and talk and have conversations and just date each other.”

She added, “I have to make sure that, that spark is there. I gotta make sure the same way I got him, is the same way I gotta keep him and vice versa.”

As mentioned, the couple celebrated 25 years together last August, and to mark the occasion, big sister Toni shared a video of the two dancing together, in their element, looking in love. Surratt reposted it:

The pair shared 26-year-old son Kevin Jr. together, and he made them grandparents to an adorable boy — also named Kevin.

As stated, we’re thinking of Kevin Sr. during this difficult time, as well as Kevin Jr. and the entire Braxton family whom we’ve watched since Braxton Family Values premiered in 2011. In the seasons that the show was on, we had the chance to see the bond between Traci and Kevin. In addition to the throwback images he’s shared in the past (flip through them above), see a few more images of the couple together over the years below.

01 Instagram/@Sirratt65 02 Shannon Finney/Getty Images for the Recording Academy 03 Bennett Raglin/WireImage 04 Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation 05 Brian Stukes/Getty Images