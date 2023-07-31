Summer Walker Broke Up With ‘BMF’ Star Demetrius Flenory Jr. Because She ‘Can’t Do That Cheatin Stuff’

Prince Williams/WireImage

Almost as quickly as it started, it looks like it’s over between musician Summer Walker and BMF star Demetrius” Meech” Flenory Jr. The “Girls Need Love” singer took to her Instagram Stories to spread the word that she’s back on the market again because Flenory allegedly stepped out.

“Can’t do that cheatin stuff,” she said, without going into too much detail. “Tried my best to be jayda wayda but I couldn’t. It was cute though, I wish him the best.”

Not really sure why she mentioned the influencer and entrepreneur Jayda Cheaves. For the record though, Cheaves did date rapper Lil Baby, with whom she shares a son, for quite some time despite allegations of him cheating that often surfaced. Nevertheless, it’s certainly a NeNe Leakes, “Now how did I get in it?” moment.

But back to the matter at hand. Walker and Flenory were pushed out into the public as an item after fans put some clues together back in April and noticed her phone case in a picture he shared. Soon after, they were out in the open, having fun on social media, being featured as love interests in the video for her song “Pull Up” from her latest EP, Clear 2: Soft Life, and stepping out together at major events, including at the BET Awards. But things did start to get a bit chaotic when a young woman was seen wearing his chain on social media and ended up claiming they’d had an inappropriate relationship. Also, another young woman reached out to Walker directly in July and said she was pregnant by him. In addition to that, there was plenty of criticism from fans and even notable figures, and Walker ended up sharing her frustration.

“It’s amazing how everyday [sic] I wake up happy having a great time with my kids, enjoying my money, enjoying my man & we make the blogs everyday [sic] for nothing. Its [sic] giving obsession.” She added, “We wasn’t even tryna be public. YALL investigated so hard y’all outed us from a reflection in the car.”

“Every move we make everything we do someone got something negative to say,” she said at the time. “Why would you wanna keep up with people you don’t like. It’s weeeiiirddd.”

The couple tried to keep it light and ignore the noise, but alas, it seems that things went downhill for the two.

To follow up her announcement that she was moving on, Walker also shared a clip from her recent interview with City Girls rapper Yung Miami on Caresha Please where she talked about confronting men in the past about cheating and just wanting them to be honest about it, to no avail.

“I’m not dealing with that sh-t. I will give up a lot of sh-t,” she said at the time. “I will give up a big a– house, I’ll give up bags, cars, shoes…everything…for my peace.”

Flenory hasn’t responded to the comments as of yet.

It’s understandable that Walker would want to prioritize having as much peace as possible. She is a mother of three young children, including twins she welcomed in December with ex-boyfriend LVRD Pharaoh, or Larry, and her two-year-old daughter, whom she refers to as Bubbles, with producer London Holmes, known as London on da Track. Now would be a good time to focus her attention on them, and her own happiness.