Summer Walker Speaks Out After Video Of Her Daughter Hitting Her At Birthday Party Draws Criticism

Summer Walker surprised fans when she announced she had given birth to twins in January, making her a mother of three now. The 26-year-old’s first child, known as Bubbles, turned two this week and Summer celebrated with a birthday party.

In an Instagram story video shared from the event on The Shade Room, Bubbles can be seen hitting her mom and pulling her hair while guests sing “Happy Birthday.”

The video drew lots of criticism from online commenters who assumed that Walker isn’t disciplining her daughter effectively because of the hitting. The singer also shared an Instagram Story previously with the child hitting her as she and a friend recording sang “Wade in the Water” that was resurfaced following the party. Bubbles can be heard saying “no” as she took aim at her mother, who captioned the clip, “This baby stay beating my a–, she wrong af.” In response to the negative comments, Walker had this to say:

“SHE DON’T LIKE LOUD NOISES, she aint hit me till 50 people started singing happy birthday, & the last video she hit me we was singing loud af as well lol y’all can stfu on my baby birthday.”

Some individuals also made comments that her daughter could have sensory issues or be on the autism spectrum as hitting in response to loud noises is a common reaction for said children. For instance, kids who have sensory processing disorder may have heightened sensitivity to light, sound and touch. Around 15 percent of kids in the U.S. have sensory disorders. Likewise, kids on the autism spectrum are sometimes sensitive to noise, crowds, and other sensory experiences. Others just blamed both moments on the assumption that Bubbles is not being raised to know such behavior won’t be tolerated.

The other side of the argument in the comment section was that people shouldn’t be quick to diagnose as Bubbles could just be reacting like a neurotypical two-year-old.

The Over It singer had her daughter with ex-boyfriend and producer London On Da track in March 2021. She shares her twins, whose names are unknown presently, with ex-boyfriend and rapper Larry or LVRD Pharoh. They broke up shortly before she gave birth to her double blessings.

In November 2022, she announced the breakup on Instagram in a story post.

“People been trying to be in my business bad lately,” she began. “Idk why y’all need updates on my life lol like go touch grass, but I’ve decided to be single.”

She continued, “It’s no hard feelings. Larry is an amazing father, there’s just certain things I won’t tolerate, but we’re super duper happy to have all our children and we just living life. He be at every swim class, every photoshoot, every doctor’s appointment, and every baby event. And no I ain’t removing my face tatt I still have hella love for him.”

As for motherhood, she told ESSENCE while covering the June 2022 digital issue that being a parent was hard, but rewarding.

“It’s really stressful and it’s really a lot of sacrifice,” she said. “Sometimes, it’s like, is it worth it? Then they smile and make your day, and the answer is yes.”