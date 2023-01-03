Summer Walker Gives Birth To Twins: ‘I’m So Proud of Myself’

Singer Summer Walker is a mom again, but there are two babies this time! The singer announced the birth of her two healthy babies in a caption and post on social media. Fans suspected she would be giving birth to twins because of the size of her bump during her final trimester.

“I’m so proud of myself. I’m so proud of myself,” 26-year-old Summer wrote in a caption about her birthing experience. She wrote it in a caption under a video clip of her giving birth to twins during a home birth. “Just sharing to inspire other women ’cause I know once you carry twins to almost 42 weeks with (one breech), people will try and steer you towards induction or c-section (which there’s nothing wrong with these. I just didn’t want it for myself.”

She continued, “You can do it; this was my second home birth. All natural. 7hrs, no tearing and I couldn’t of done it without my spirit guides, Godparents, birth team, my elders, and the best Dad doula ever Larry lol. He was so hands-on the whole time. I was really impressed.”

One of Summer’s birthing doulas was R&B songstress Erykah Badu, 51, who also shared a post on social media leading up to the birth. She shared a picture and video with her daughter Puma,17, saying she was on her way to help deliver twins and Puma would be shadowing her. However, she didn’t explicitly state the mom-to-be was Summer.

The Still Over It artist said, “It wasn’t easy, but it gets done. Lol. Both births I almost out at the end, but eating your placenta will definitely keep you above water. I have thin blood, so I always end up going to the hospital to bring myself into good strength for them, but as long as my kids stay at home untouched, I’m good.”

Larry, the “dad doula” the singer mentioned in her caption, is the father of her twins and her former boyfriend. They began dating in 2021, after her split from producer London Da Track, the father of the singer’s first child, ‘Bubbles,’ who was born in March 2021. Walker surprised fans in November when she shared that she and Larry were no longer together. Nonetheless, she stated that they are still friends, and she still loves him.