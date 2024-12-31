Two Years After Their Breakup, A Reunited Ryan Destiny And Keith Powers Are 'Really Good'

Robin L Marshall/WireImage

Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers are going strong — again.

A few years back, the two were a young Hollywood power couple, but they broke up for a time in 2022. “They’re taking time to focus on themselves and their emerging careers but are remaining close friends,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. But about a year later, rumors swirled that they reunited. In a recent interview with The Breakfast Club while promoting her new film, The Fire Inside (a biopic about Claressa Shields in which Destiny stars), the beauty dropped the deets on where things stand between them.

“We’re really good,” she told co-host Jess Hilarious before agreeing that their breakup was just a bump in the road. “We’re great. We support each other so so much in what we’re doing, and the industry is so crazy, it’s nice to separate the two.”

A few months back, Powers talked about the support they show one another. At the time, he’d recently called out “haters” on social media who questioned the state of her career. In an interview with Baller Alert, he said she was getting to put everyone on notice with The Fire Inside.

“When you’re with somebody, support is huge,” he said. “I’ve seen her work very hard on her film. I’ve seen from the beginning to now, it almost not happen. I’ve seen that. And I’ve seen people talking smack about her. She don’t mess with nobody, but you know the Internet talks about everybody, no one’s off limits. It just kind of triggered me. You can talk about me all day, I don’t care. But someone like her, she don’t bother nobody. To talk about her career and where it’s going, oh, y’all gon see. When this movie drops, she’s gonna be one of them ones. Forget about me!”

In addition to simply being a stunning pair, Powers said in the past that he believed they had people rooting for them as a couple because Black love is a beautiful thing. No lies told!

“It is so important for our people to see healthy Black love,” he said in 2019, when they covered We The Urban magazine together. “Whether it’s a relationship, marriage or even friendships. Black love gives us hope. When you see Black love flourish, it’s powerful.”