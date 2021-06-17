It’s Really Over: La La Anthony Reportedly Files For Divorce From Carmelo Anthony After 11 Years Of Marriage

(Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

La La Anthony has filed for divorce from Carmelo after more than 11 years of marriage, and it’s reportedly a decision they’re both just fine with.

According to TMZ, she filed on Thursday with the reason for the divorce cited as “irreconcilable differences.” Sources told the site that the estranged couple have been separated for some time and that the divorce is an amicable one. The source also said that they took their time to officially call it quits in order to ensure that their 14-year-old son, Kiyan, would experience a smooth transition as they ended things. The teen just graduated from middle school and is on his way to high school.

La La initially separated from the NBA star in 2017 after rumors arose that he cheated and possibly fathered a child outside of their marriage of then seven years. In 2018, there were whispers that they were reconciling as they started making appearances together again in public. But by 2019, they were back on the outs. She was reported to be exploring her options in regards to ending the marriage at that time after more rumors of infidelity surfaced. They came about from images that leaked online of him on a boat with another woman. Those photos were put out just days before La La celebrated her 36th birthday. After that, the focus seemed to be only on Kiyan. She was last seen publicly with Carmelo at an NBA game in 2019 while attempting to help the teen Facetime with his father in the middle of it. Privately, the family came together to quarantine last spring.

“I’m on the West Coast. I have a bunch of my family with me. My son, obviously, is here,” she told Access Hollywood at the time. “I was in New York, and I just felt like it was time to get out of New York. I was like, ‘You know, this is not the place to quarantine at anymore. It’s time to go.’ So I grabbed some of my nieces, family members, Kiyan, and we came out west and we are just quarantining now together. Melo is — he’s here somewhere.”

La La and Carmelo first started dating in 2003 and became engaged in 2004. They welcomed son Kiyan in 2007 and married in 2010, doing it on her former VH1 special, La La’s Full Court Wedding.

01 La La Vasquez And Carmelo Anthony’s Wedding La La and Carmelo Anthonyat their wedding at Cipriani 42nd Street on July 10, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) 02 La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony Through The Years Carmelo Anthony and Lala Vasquez attend the 2009 BET Awards the year before they tied the knot. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) 03 La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony Through The Years Carmelo Anthony and then MTV VJ La La attend out and about in 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images for T-Mobile) 04 La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony Through The Years Carmelo Anthony and La La Vasquez all smiles together during the 2005 ESPY Awards in Hollywood. (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic) 05 La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony Through The Years La La Vasquez and Carmelo Anthony in 2010 in Los Angeles to enjoy the BET awards. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) 06 La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony Through The Years Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony attend the 8th annual Keep A Child Alive Black Ball at the Hammerstein Ballroom on November 3, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) 07 La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony Through The Years Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony attend Carmelo Anthony’s ’30 for 30′ Birthday Dinner at The NoMad Hotel on June 2, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Haute Living) 08 La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony Through The Years La La Vazquez and Carmelo Anthony attend the TIME 100 Gala together in 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for TIME) 09 La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony Through The Years Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony attend the “Loving” premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage) 10 La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony Through The Years Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony attend the 11th Annual Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar on April 18, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images) 11 La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony Through The Years The couple attend the “Loving” premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage) 12 La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony Through The Years La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony attend the “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)