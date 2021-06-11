All The Celebrity Kids Who Just Graduated

Instagram

As summer approaches, we’re in that time of the year that’s graduation season. Kids are moving on from all levels of schooling and their parents couldn’t be prouder.

A number of celebrity children are joining that lucky group of celebrants, leaving behind everything from kindergarten to middle school and high school. They’ve documented that excitement and shared it on the ‘gram, and we’re here to give you a rundown on all the kids of the famous who are no longer the little boys and girls you remember. They’re graduates now!

D’Lila and Jessie Combs View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Combs Twins (@the_combs_twins)

The beautiful Combs twins, D’Lila and Jessie, 14, just finished up middle school at the well-known and celebrity kid riddled Sierra Canyon school in Chatsworth, Calif. The school is kindergarten through 12th grade, so they’re not going far (probably just down a hall) for high school. They celebrated this major milestone with their siblings and famous father, Sean Combs.

Asia Rochon Fuqua View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lela Rochon Fuqua (@iamlelarochon)

The 18-year-old, who stunned at not just one prom but two this spring, is set to graduate from high school shortly. She’s headed to the USC Thornton School of Music.

Hercy Miller View this post on Instagram A post shared by Master P (@masterp)

Master P couldn’t be prouder of son Hercy, who just graduated from Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis. The basketball star is set to study and play at Tennessee State University after committing to the HBCU in March.

Loading the player...

Lucky Rose Kyles View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucky Luxe || Teen Blogger (@itsluckyluxe)

The daughter of Cedric the Entertainer, whom we told you just slayed her prom not long ago, recently said goodbye to high school. She is another star kid to graduate from Sierra Canyon. It’s unclear where she’s headed next, but according to her famous father, she’s moving on and out!

Kiyan Anthony View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala)

Kiyan is not a little kid anymore. The son of Carmelo and La La Anthony, he just graduated from middle school. He made it through multiple family moves (for his dad’s NBA career) and most recently, at-home schooling due to the pandemic, and now he’s off to high school.

Titan Weatherspoon View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland)

Titan is headed to the first grade! Kelly Rowland and husband Tim Weatherspoon’s firstborn just finished kindergarten and had the cutest celebration for all of his hard, adorable work.

Diezel Braxton-Lewis View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton)

As previously shared, Toni Braxton and ex-husband Keri Lewis’s youngest child, son Diezel, recently graduated from high school. He’s headed to the beloved HBCU Howard University for undergrad.

Natalia Bryant View this post on Instagram A post shared by n a t a l i a ✨ (@nataliabryant)

Despite going through so many things over the last year, Natalia, daughter of Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant, successfully finished her high school career at Sage Hill School in Orange County. Next for her is college at USC.

Chade Johnson View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Johnson (@ochocinco)

Daughter of former NFL star Chad Johnson, Chade (pronounced like Sade), just graduated from high school and was gifted a Chanel bag (by Johnson’s fiancée Sharelle Rosado) for her hard work.

Storm Reid View this post on Instagram A post shared by Storm Reid 💥💫 (@stormreid)

Teen actress Storm Reid of Wrinkle in Time and Euphoria fame will graduate soon and she’s also headed to USC. Maybe she will connect and become BFFs with Natalia Bryant. We’d love to see it!