The Best Celebrity Couples Costumes From Halloween 2021

While going as a hot dog and a bun is how we everyday couples do matching costumes, keeping it simple (and there’s no shame in that!), celebrity couples showed off their creativity for Halloween. Many dressed up like characters from their favorite movies, music videos, TV shows, toys and figures from everyday life. Who knew being a UPS worker would be such a popular look?



These were the pairs who definitely stood out because the assignment was understood.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry

When they weren’t dressing up with their brood, Steph and Ayesha dressed up as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s characters in Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Russell and Nina Westbrook

NBA star Russell Westbrook and his college sweetheart did Chucky and the Bride of Chucky right.

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts

The actress and her “hersband” dressed up as Kelly Rowland and Nelly from the classic “Dilemma” video and pretty much won the holiday.

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns

Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf never looked so good. It’s the makeup for us!

Kenny Lattimore and Judge Faith Jenkins

The couple, who married last March, celebrated Halloween dressed up as UPS workers. They also used the opportunity to get the word out about the Divorce Court star’s new book Sis, Don’t Settle: How to Stay Smart in Matters of the Heart.

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert

You can always count on these two to go all out for Halloween. This year, they were Wayne and Garth of Wayne’s World.

Kevin and Eniko Hart

The pair did two couples costumes, including Eddie Murphy and Iman’s characters in Michael Jackson’s “Remember the Time” video. But we were partial to Kevin and Eniko’s take on Murphy’s beloved film, Boomerang, dressing up as Marcus and Jacqueline.

Serayah and Jacob Lattimore

One of our favorite low-key couples, they dressed up as Wilma and Fred Flintstone.

KJ Smith and Skyh Alvester Black

One of the newest couples on this list, these two dressed up as Monica and Quincy from Love and Basketball.

Broderick Hunter and Mariama Diallo

The gorgeous model couple showed up as Barbie and Ken and we’re obsessed with the details (so much so we’re going to share multiple looks).