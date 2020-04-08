Singer Kenny Lattimore and his wife Faith Jenkins, star of the popular court TV show Judge Faith, prove that manifestation is real when it comes to love.

The couple was first introduced by super-producer Aaron Lindsey. At the time, Jenkins decided to delve back into music with a Christmas project. Lindsey suggested she link up with Lattimore to help get her material off the ground, knowing instinctively they’d be a perfect match.

“After our first lunch date, I didn’t leave saying, ‘that’s my husband,'” Jenkins told ESSENCE. “I left thinking it was a nice conversation with a nice person. Over time, I realized just how amazing of a person he is and that he was everything that I wanted.”

After six months together, Lattimore orchestrated the perfect proposal in New York’s Central Park, which was blessed with a prayer by one of Lattimore’s friends. Following their engagement, the couple went straight to counseling to set the tone for their new lives together.

“When we went into our pre-engagement counseling and we began to have the conversation with Pastor Holland, he told us, ‘I can see it,'” says Lattimore. “He was able to confirm [the love] we felt in the moment. There was no hesitation on my part.”

Their fairytale wedding ceremony went off without a hitch, but it was the reception that truly made a statement. Rather than going for a traditional first dance, the Lattimores surprised their guests with a choreographed dance routine they won’t soon forget.

