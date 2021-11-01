Loading the player…
By Rivea Ruff ·

Halloween is that one night of the year when participants cast their true persona aside and try on a new identity for the evening. They may take on their fears by dressing up as something spooky, mythical, or occult, ramp up their sexy by dressing up as a sultry alter-ego, or flex their referential funny bone. Halloween costumes give one a chance to frolic in the “what if,” and some of our favorite celebrities took full advantage of the opportunity.

While grand celebrations are still at a bit of a small scale due to the ongoing pandemic, that didn’t deter these stars from pulling out all the stops to spend the evening transformed into some of their idols, favorite characters, mythical creatures, ghouls, or goblins.

From full-scale movie makeup and professional effects to home-crafted family costumes, celebs morphed into one-night-only alters on All Hallow’s Eve. Take a look at some of our favorites below.

01
Rihanna as Gunna
02
Doja Cat as Ms. Sara Bellum from ‘The Powerpuff Girls’
03
Lizzo as Baby Yoda
04
Damson Idris as Patrick Bateman from ‘American Psycho’
05
Chlöe as Betty Boop
06
Chlöe as Lola from ‘Shark Tale’
07
Kerry Washington as Gi-Hun/Player 456 from ‘Squid Game’
08
Porsha Williams as Cardi B
09
Cardi B as Morticia Addams from ‘The Addams Family’
10
Cardi B and daughter Kulture as witches
11
Megan Thee Stallion as the Pinhead Cenobite from ‘Hellraiser’
12
Janelle Monae as The Grinch
13
Ciara as TLC
14
Ciara as Selena
15
Saweetie as Catwoman
16
Trevor Noah as The Weeknd
17
The Weeknd as Don Corleone from “The Godfather”
18
Winnie Harlow as Cheetara from ‘Thundercats’
19
Winnie Harlow as Grace Jones
20
Marlo Hampton as Whitney Houston
21
Idris Elba as a Vampire, Sabrina Dhowre as a Ringleader
22
Gabrielle Union-Wade, Dwyane Wade, and Kaavia Wade as Zombies
23
Naturi Naughton and daughter Zuri as Wonder Women
24
Kandi Buruss as Twisted Dorothy and The Wicked Witch
25
Ashley Darby as Doja Cat
26
Sherri Shepherd as Rihanna

