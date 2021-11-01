Loading the player…

Halloween is that one night of the year when participants cast their true persona aside and try on a new identity for the evening. They may take on their fears by dressing up as something spooky, mythical, or occult, ramp up their sexy by dressing up as a sultry alter-ego, or flex their referential funny bone. Halloween costumes give one a chance to frolic in the “what if,” and some of our favorite celebrities took full advantage of the opportunity.

While grand celebrations are still at a bit of a small scale due to the ongoing pandemic, that didn’t deter these stars from pulling out all the stops to spend the evening transformed into some of their idols, favorite characters, mythical creatures, ghouls, or goblins.

From full-scale movie makeup and professional effects to home-crafted family costumes, celebs morphed into one-night-only alters on All Hallow’s Eve. Take a look at some of our favorites below.

01 Rihanna as Gunna 02 Doja Cat as Ms. Sara Bellum from ‘The Powerpuff Girls’ 03 Lizzo as Baby Yoda 04 Damson Idris as Patrick Bateman from ‘American Psycho’ 05 Chlöe as Betty Boop 06 Chlöe as Lola from ‘Shark Tale’ 07 Kerry Washington as Gi-Hun/Player 456 from ‘Squid Game’ 08 Porsha Williams as Cardi B 09 Cardi B as Morticia Addams from ‘The Addams Family’ 10 Cardi B and daughter Kulture as witches 11 Megan Thee Stallion as the Pinhead Cenobite from ‘Hellraiser’ 12 Janelle Monae as The Grinch 13 Ciara as TLC 14 Ciara as Selena 15 Saweetie as Catwoman 16 Trevor Noah as The Weeknd 17 The Weeknd as Don Corleone from “The Godfather” 18 Winnie Harlow as Cheetara from ‘Thundercats’ 19 Winnie Harlow as Grace Jones 20 Marlo Hampton as Whitney Houston 21 Idris Elba as a Vampire, Sabrina Dhowre as a Ringleader 22 Gabrielle Union-Wade, Dwyane Wade, and Kaavia Wade as Zombies 23 Naturi Naughton and daughter Zuri as Wonder Women 24 Kandi Buruss as Twisted Dorothy and The Wicked Witch 25 Ashley Darby as Doja Cat 26 Sherri Shepherd as Rihanna