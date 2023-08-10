Blair Underwood Gives His Fans A Glimpse Of His Tropical Honeymoon In Thailand, With Wife Josie Hart

Getty

Blair Underwood and Josie Hart are living up in Thailand on their honeymoon. The celebrated actor recently documented his honeymoon in Bangkok, Thailand, via an Instagram Reel. He wrote in a caption as Burna Boy’s “Sittin’ on Top of the World” played over the video, “After a couple of weeks of downtime, we finally had a chance to break away and start our honeymoon here in Bangkok, Thailand, someplace neither Josie nor I have ever been.”

He continued, revealing the couple’s hotel location, the luxury resort Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, “So you know we are hyped to finally be here to check out the people, the culture, and most definitely… the food!”

In the montage Reel, Underwood and Hart’s hotel room was covered with rose petals as two toweled swans sat propped up at the foot of their bed, setting the honeymoon tone. “Every night @anantarasiambangkok, there would be a different configuration of towel art placed on our bed,” Underwood shared.

Also, in the Reel, the newlyweds were seen enjoying a delicious meal which included croissants and cake, finished with a glass of mimosa in a restaurant before visiting a Buddhist temple via boat.

“It’s hot here, but it’s worth gettin’ out every day and checking out the Bangkok vibe!” Underwood said as he posted an additional Reel showing more clips of the boat trip and himself and Hart enjoying massages.

Underwood’s cute honeymoon footage comes after the actor married his longtime best friend Hart in June in an intimate and beautiful ceremony at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas in the Dominican Republic. He said was “very involved” in the planning for the ceremony as he spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about the destination wedding. “I’m a Virgo and a bit of a perfectionist, so I like to make sure details are taken care of,” he said.

We look forward to seeing more adorable footage and memories of the newlyweds soon.