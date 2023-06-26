Blair Underwood Weds Longtime Friend, Josie Hart In Dreamy And Intimate Caribbean Wedding

Getty

Congratulations to legendary actor Blair Underwood, who recently married his longtime best friend, Josie Hart, on June 24th, 2023, in front of 100 guests, including actor colleagues like Kim Fields and Malcolm Jamal Warner, during their destination wedding in the Dominican Republic. According to PEOPLE, Underwood was a hands-on groom, as he told the outlet he was “very involved” with planning the wedding, “I’m a Virgo and a bit of a perfectionist, so I like to make sure details are taken care of,” he shared with PEOPLE.

The couple hired wedding planner Theresa Calcos of Casa de Campo, who worked with Angelica and Adriana Noriega of Caribbean Celebrations. The team was tasked with curating a whimsical ambiance and decor for the celebration, which included a welcome party before the wedding. The selected guests enjoyed a cocktail reception featuring a menu of Dominican ceviche, breaded coconut shrimp, and grilled bacon-wrapped plantains, along with the bride’s signature drink, Prosecco, with a splash of grenadine.”It was a beautiful, soul-touching celebration of kindred spirits, love, and family, as incredible as Josie and as phenomenal as Blair,” noted actress Kim Fields.

The blushing bride rocked a transitional two-in-one gown featuring a fitted trumpet silhouette designed by Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nona Couture Atelier. The dashing groom wore an ISAIA ivory wool/silk jacquard patterned evening jacket with a satin lapel paired with a linen vest and evening trousers. Underwood loved his bride’s dress, “The first time I saw her in the dress, she looked like a princess,” Underwood shares. “She was so beautiful. The deep emotions displayed during the ceremony and the lightness and fun of the reception all felt humbling because it all just fell into place. It was amazing.”

“It was surreal and magical,” Hart says of her special day. “His vows, to hear him say the words he said to me for our forever, was incredible. Between our children and all of them giving toasts, the fireworks right after our first dance, the entire day was just beyond my expectations.”

The pair met when Underwood was 16, which sparked a deep friendship that would stand the test of time for 43 years. “My mother loved and adored her. We lived separate lives on separate coasts. We never saw each other a lot. But when we talked, there’s always such a strong connection of just understanding each other,” he says.

After their divorces, they began dating, leading Underwood to propose last fall. “It just feels so right,” he adds. “I just feel like it is the next step in moving forward in my life and doing it together in our lives together.”

Underwood is grateful to have the love and support of their family and friends as they both delve into this new chapter. “For all those who know us, I’m talking about our nine kids, grandkids, and former spouses. For everybody to be on-board and embrace and accept this union is nothing but God,” he says.

He continues, “To find love and discover love in someone who’s been around in my life, in my family’s life, and as I have been in hers, for so long in an honorable, platonic way. To find each other in this space when we’re both single and looking to see how we’ll spend the rest of our lives. It’s a beautiful love story.”

We look forward to witnessing their beautiful love story continue to blossom.