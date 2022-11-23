Blair Underwood Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years

Blair Underwood has found love in an unexpected place. The L.A. Law star announced that he’s engaged to his friend of 41 years, Josie Hart, in a recent Instagram post.

“My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,” Underwood said in a caption under a photo of the newly engaged couple on the red carpet.

“The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought-provoking & insightful person I know who continuously lives life out loud. The future is crazy-bright, Girl! None of us ever know where God will guide our paths. She’s had my back since before I even became an actor. When a 41-year friendship slaps you in the back of the head & blossoms into romance, you stand up, pay attention & step forward in gratitude. Gently forward. It begins!”

The Emmy award winner split from his ex-wife Desiree DaCosta after 27 years of marriage in 2021. In May that year, the former couple released a joint statement announcing their separation and expressing what a beautiful journey it’s been for the both of them.

“After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer & work on ourselves individually & collectively, we have come to a conclusion to end our marriage that began 27 years ago,” the statement began.

Underwood, 58, and his former wife share three kids together: Paris, 24, Blake, 19, and daughter Brielle, 22. In the statement, they cited their children as their “proudest achievement.”

“We continue to be awed & humbled by the blessings of parenting. We have always put their best interests first & will continue to do so. As we embark upon this new chapter of our lives separately, we will continue to be the best of friends and co-parents and have the utmost respect for one another.”

Wishing Underwood all the love and all the joy the second time around.