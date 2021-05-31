Actor Blair Underwood and his wife Desiree DaCosta are ending their marriage.
The couple who have been married for 27 years, released a joint statement on Sunday via social media announcing their split.
“After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer & work on ourselves individually & collectively, we have come to the conclusion to end our marriage that began 27 years ago,” the statement read. “”It has truly been a beautiful journey. Our proudest achievements are our three incredible children. Three souls to which God entrusted us. We continue to be awed & humbled by the blessings of parenting. We have always put their best interests first & will continue to do so. We will continue to be the best of friends and co-parents and have the utmost respect for one another as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately.”
Underwood, 56, and DeCosta, 52, concluded their announcement by asking their fans for privacy during this time and thanking them for their support through the years.
“We thank you all for your support throughout the years & we humbly ask for privacy & understanding during this new season of change,” the former couple wrote.
The couple were married on September 17, 1994 and share three children together, Paris Underwood, 24, Blake Underwood, 19, and Brielle Underwood, 22. The couple’s big day was also featured in ESSENCE magazine.
In an interview with Oprah.com, Underwood once credited his wife with teaching him the power of listening.
“From my parents, I thought I learned how to be a man—to be a fixer, as I interpreted the role. Later on, I understood that there needs to be flexibility in a relationship,” he wrote at the time. “And driving home that night, my wife taught me what it means to be a man in my relationship with her.”
01
Blair Underwood and Desiree DaCosta Through The Years
Blair Underwood and Desiree DaCosta during Showtime Salutes Black History Month at B. Smith’s Restaurant in New York City, New York, United States.
(Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
02
02
Blair Underwood and Desiree DaCosta during “Crazy As Hell” Premiere – February 6, 2002 at Loew’s Cineplex Theatre in Century City, California, United States.
(Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
03
03
Blair Underwood and his wife arrive at the Mann’s Bruin Theater.
(Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)
04
04
Blair Underwood and Desiree Underwood during Lionsgate Presents “Madea’s Family Reunion” Los Angeles Premiere – Arrivals at Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic
05
05
LOS ANGELES – MARCH 13: Actor Blair Underwood poses for photos with his wife Desiree on the red carpet in Los Angeles, California on March 13, 1995.
(Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
06
06
Actor Blair Underwood and wife Desiree DaCosta attend the official HBO after party for the 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at Circa 55 Restaurant, Poolside at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
07
07
Blair Underwood and Desiree DaCosta attend a Pre-Grammy Awards Dinner at The Bazaar at the SLS Hotel Beverly Hills on January 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.
08
08
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 20: Blair Underwood and Desiree DaCosta attend the World Premiere of “When They See Us” at The Apollo Theater on May 20, 2019 in New York City.
(Photo by Manny Carabel/WireImage)
09
09
Actor Blair Underwood and wife Desiree DaCosta arrive at the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on January 16, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)
10
10
Blair Underwood and Desiree DaCosta attend Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala at Tyler Perry Studios on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Tyler Perry Studios)
11
11
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 12: Desiree Underwood and Blair Underwood attend the 70th Annual Tony Awards at the Beacon Theater on June 12, 2016 in New York City.