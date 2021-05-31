(Photo by Walter McBride/WireImage)

Actor Blair Underwood and his wife Desiree DaCosta are ending their marriage.

The couple who have been married for 27 years, released a joint statement on Sunday via social media announcing their split.

“After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer & work on ourselves individually & collectively, we have come to the conclusion to end our marriage that began 27 years ago,” the statement read. “”It has truly been a beautiful journey. Our proudest achievements are our three incredible children. Three souls to which God entrusted us. We continue to be awed & humbled by the blessings of parenting. We have always put their best interests first & will continue to do so. We will continue to be the best of friends and co-parents and have the utmost respect for one another as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately.”

Underwood, 56, and DeCosta, 52, concluded their announcement by asking their fans for privacy during this time and thanking them for their support through the years.

“We thank you all for your support throughout the years & we humbly ask for privacy & understanding during this new season of change,” the former couple wrote.

The couple were married on September 17, 1994 and share three children together, Paris Underwood, 24, Blake Underwood, 19, and Brielle Underwood, 22. The couple’s big day was also featured in ESSENCE magazine.

In an interview with Oprah.com, Underwood once credited his wife with teaching him the power of listening.

“From my parents, I thought I learned how to be a man—to be a fixer, as I interpreted the role. Later on, I understood that there needs to be flexibility in a relationship,” he wrote at the time. “And driving home that night, my wife taught me what it means to be a man in my relationship with her.”