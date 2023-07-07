Five Less-Traveled Lush Destinations For Your Honeymoon 

Bocas del Toro

One of Panama’s best-kept secrets, Bocas del Toro is an island chain off of Panama’s east coast, and visitors can expect a laid-back vibe and immaculate beaches surrounded by tropical vegetation. Nestled on a stretch of golden sand, La Coralina Resort and Spa is perfect for honeymooners, and the unique property has 23 guestrooms and eight villas that come with thatched roofs, dark wood interiors, terracotta tiles, and Balinese stone sculptures. The resort also offers tons of amenities for a honeymoon stay. Enjoy three pools, a full-service spa, and three restaurants, including a pool bar serving colorful Caribbean cocktails.

Outside of the resort, Bocas Del Toro is home to several national parks. At the Bastimentos National Marine Park, you can go diving, snorkeling, and kayaking, and for a day of adventure, couples can explore the jungle terrain by bicycle, ATV, or horseback. To get to this unspoiled paradise, travelers should fly into Panama City and then book a one-hour flight to the Bocas Del Toro Isla Colon International Airport.