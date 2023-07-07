Five Less-Traveled Lush Destinations For Your Honeymoon 

After the excitement of a wedding, there’s nothing like getting away with your partner for some much-needed peace and quiet. If you’re in search of an uncrowded honeymoon destination, you may want to consider somewhere that’s a little less traveled. While it may take a little more effort to travel to a secluded destination, once you’ve gotten settled, the only noise you’ll hear is the waves crashing on the shore. Here, we’ve rounded up five lush honeymoon locations that are close to the U.S. but will feel worlds away once you arrive.
One of Panama’s best-kept secrets, Bocas del Toro is an island chain off of Panama’s east coast, and visitors can expect a laid-back vibe and immaculate beaches surrounded by tropical vegetation. Nestled on a stretch of golden sand, La Coralina Resort and Spa is perfect for honeymooners, and the unique property has 23 guestrooms and eight villas that come with thatched roofs, dark wood interiors, terracotta tiles, and Balinese stone sculptures. The resort also offers tons of amenities for a honeymoon stay. Enjoy three pools, a full-service spa, and three restaurants, including a pool bar serving colorful Caribbean cocktails.
Outside of the resort, Bocas Del Toro is home to several national parks. At the Bastimentos National Marine Park, you can go diving, snorkeling, and kayaking, and for a day of adventure, couples can explore the jungle terrain by bicycle, ATV, or horseback. To get to this unspoiled paradise, travelers should fly into Panama City and then book a one-hour flight to the Bocas Del Toro Isla Colon International Airport.
You’ve likely not heard of Bequia, which makes it a perfect destination for a private honeymoon. It’s the second largest in the island family of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and it’s relatively untouched by crowds of tourists. For a romantic resort, Bequia Beach Hotel perched on the coveted Friendship Beach, has rooms, suites, and villas that overlook the property’s pool and gardens. The hotel is the only property on Friendship Beach and amenities include two swimming pools, complimentary bikes, and Bagatelle and Blue Tropic, open-air restaurants with striking beach views.
Though it’ll be hard to tear yourself away from the pool, grab a drink at Jack’s Beach Bar, a popular island hangout, or schedule a sunrise hike to Mount Peggy, the island’s highest point. Plan to spend a day in the island capital, Port Elizabeth, to visit the brightly colored stores and food vendors. To get to Bequia, hop on a commercial flight from St. Vincent or take a transfer flight from Barbados via the resort’s own airline, Bequia Air.
Though its sister island Trinidad is well known for its steel pan music and iconic Carnival, Tobago offers visitors a quiet, picturesque getaway. Found just north of Venezuela, the unique island is popular among travelers who want to visit pristine beaches and waterfalls without the crowds. The island is also home to Bon Accord Lagoon, a Bioluminescent lagoon that’s ideal for night kayaking.
For a truly “off the beaten path” hotel, Castara Retreats is nestled in the rainforest and has 17 treehouse-style lodges. The hotel is owned by a husband-wife team who have created an intimate Caribbean hideaway that includes honeymoon services like couples massages and offering flower petals and champagne on arrival. The hotel’s onsite restaurant, Caribbean Kitchen, is one of the top-rated restaurants on the island and offers lunch and dinner with panoramic views. To get to the hotel, you’ll have to fly into Port of Spain, Trinidad, then take a ferry or a short flight to Tobago.
Bonaire is the “B” in the ABC island chain that includes neighboring islands Aruba and Curacao. The most easterly of the three islands, Bonaire provides a serene, tucked-away setting for a honeymoon and offers boutique hotels and inns like Bamboo Bonaire, which is perfect for a secluded stay. The cottage-style resort is dedicated to wellness with private yoga services, a saltwater lounge pool, and a massage spa. The resort also offers breakfast-in-bed services, couples massages in a tropical garden setting, and private jacuzzis.
Like Aruba and Curacao, Bonaire has an unmistakable Dutch influence, but a decidedly slower pace than the other two islands. Stroll down the Dutch Colonial Main Street for local food and souvenirs, hike Washington Slagbaai National Park for impressive views, or visit the Cadushy Distillery for unique cactus-based liquor. Though it’s still pretty under the radar, it’s easy to get here. Couples can hop on a nonstop flight from New York, Houston, Miami, or Atlanta.
Affectionately known as Statia, St Eustatius is a Dutch island located slightly northwest of St. Kitts. Though the tiny island is only six miles long and three miles wide, it boasts a gorgeous resort perfect for honeymooners. Golden Rock resort made its debut on the island in 2022, and the 40-acre luxury resort offers guest rooms, villas, and cottages nestled at the base of a lush, dormant volcano. After checking in, honeymooners can share a glass of champagne and take in the ocean views from their private patio.
If you’re a diving newbie, you can learn how to dive in the resort’s 30ft deep saltwater lagoon or enjoy land sports like tennis and basketball. Though honeymooners can spend their days relaxing at the resort’s beach club or dining oceanside, there are two national parks to explore: The Quill National Park, where you can hike the island’s dormant volcano, and St. Eustatius National Marine Park, home to diving spots where you can see coral reefs, volcanic fissures, and shipwrecks. To get here, you’ll have to fly into St. Maarten first and then hop over to St. Eustatius via ferry or plane. You can also take advantage of the hotel’s VIP concierge service from Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in St Kitts and travel by speedboat to St. Eustatius with a rum punch in hand.