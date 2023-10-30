Newlyweds, Birthdays, And Couple Costumes: The Best of Black Love From October

If you can believe it, we’re approaching the end of 2023. Now it’s the time to hold loved ones closer than ever, as the family holidays are nearing. This month, our favorite celebrity couples chose to spend time together, cherish each other’s presence, and celebrate life’s highs, like going out for birthdays and acknowledging anniversary milestones. Take Ciara and Russell Wilson, for example, as one of our beloved southern pop and R&B divas was surprised by her husband with a private Waffle House soiree. At the same time, our treasured rekindled couple, Ashanti and Nelly, toasted to the “Foolish” singer with a fun game night and iced-out jewelry courtesy of her rapper beau.

Next up, we spotted D Nice and his girlfriend My, Wife, And Kids child star, Jennifer Freeman, on a boat in St Barts to celebrate her birthday – it must be nice! Of course, we had to acknowledge Obama’s 31st wedding anniversary amid many couple divorces and breakups (we’re looking at you, Lupita Nyong’o, Tamar Braxton, and Evelyn Lozada). Michelle Obama captioned the tribute post, “31 years and a lifetime to go. I love going through life with you by my side, @BarackObama. Happy anniversary, honey! ❤️”

Lastly, just in time for Halloween, DDG and Halle Bailey continue to go strong as they dodge pregnancy rumors. This year, the two dressed as Janet Jackson and Tupac Shukar to replicate the iconic 1993 classic Poetic Justice for Halloween. We loved seeing these celebrity couples continue to fight for their love and carve out quality time for each other. See where some big names celebrated throughout the past month, and get some inspiration for your next date night or birthday extravaganza.

D Nice and Jennifer Freeman In St. Barts:

NBA’s PJ Washington Married Alishah Chanel:

Russell Wilson Shut Down A Waffle House For Ciara’s Birthday:

DDG And Halle Bailey As Janet Jackson And Tupac:

Monica And Her New Boo On Her Birthday:

Ashanti Celebrating Her Birthday With Her Man, Nelly:

Lil Durk Gave His Girlfriend A Shoutout On His Birthday:

DaBrat and Judy At The BET Hip-Hop Awards:

The Obamas Celebrated Their 31st Anniversary: