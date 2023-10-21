Evelyn Lozada Reveals That Engagement To ‘Queen’s Court’ Suitor Lavon Lewis Has Ended

JC Olivera/Getty Images; Instagram/@lavonlewis

Evelyn Lozada is back on the market.

The reality TV personality broke the news recently that she and Lavon Lewis, whom she met while taking a chance at love on the Peacock dating series Queen’s Court, are no more. The two got engaged in December as the series, hosted by Rodney and Holly Robinson Peete, came to a close (it started airing in March). But less than a year later, she says their whirlwind romance just wasn’t working for either party.

“Things went so fast. Six months later we were engaged, and I just felt a little bit of a disconnect. And the distance he lives in Atlanta, that was another thing that was really, really difficult,” Lozada shared with Us Weekly. “He has a son that is, I believe, in his first year of high school or going to high school. It was a lot of moving parts and it just started becoming difficult, and I was just like, ‘I don’t want to keep this going just for the world.’”

The Basketball Wives star said they both felt parting ways was the best decision. But the breakup wasn’t for lack of trying to make it work. “We tried to spend as much time as we could. He would travel here to L.A. at least once a month,” she said. But as she put it, if it “doesn’t feel a hundred percent, it just doesn’t feel a hundred percent.”

“I’m just happy that we’re able to just be mature and friends,” she added.

Lozada, who was previously, albeit briefly, married to Chad Ochocinco, and engaged to Carl Crawford as well as Antoine Walker, wishes Lewis nothing but the best.

“I hope he finds an amazing woman. I’ll be at his wedding. He is a great person,” she said. “I’m just happy that he’s not bitter or we’re not in a negative space. I feel like all breakups don’t have to end up like that.”

“We’re good,” she added in an Instagram Story. “We’re really good friends. I’m always going to love and care for Lavon.”

Lozada isn’t the only Queen’s Court star who has seen her engagement come to an end. Co-star Tamar Braxton and fiancé Jeremy “JR” Robinson also called it quits. “So many questions. So many assumptions. I want to answer all that I can with respect,” Robinson wrote on Instagram in October. “Yes, Tamar and I are no longer together. I ended the relationship to focus on getting back to positive energy & being a better person.”