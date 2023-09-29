Date Nights, Weddings, And Celebrations: The Best In Black Love In September

Gabrielle Union-Wade

Fall is here, causing couples to prioritize spending more time together, as creating family moments is important. The beginning of the colder months marked a turning point for our favorite celebrity couples, as we could see them wearing matching outfits with their boos, continuing international travel, and attending weddings. What was refreshing to see was couples supporting their significant other during their brand launches and award ceremonies, like the Wades with their newest business, Proudly Hair Care, and the Lees as Spike Lee won his Ebert Director Award at the Tribute Awards, they both wore gifted Louis Vuitton outfits to celebrate the occasion.

Despite criticism, Halle Bailey and DDG are still going strong, as they were spotted at Milan Fashion Week. We also experienced wanderlust with Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina as they traveled back to the motherland to soak up nature in Rwanda. And Porsha and Simon Guobadia showcased their love in Abu Dhabi. See where some big names traveled and celebrated throughout the past month, and get some inspiration for your next date night.

Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai:

This cute couple was boo’d up at Marcus Smart’s wedding and packed on the PDA.

Halle Bailey and DDG:

Although they may be controversial, the public can’t get enough of Halle Bailey and DDG. They were spotted at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week.

Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade:

Serial entrepreneurs Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade are no strangers to a photo op, but this time, they weren’t on a red carpet but at their newest business, Proudly Hair Company, launch party. They also strutted their stuff during Milan Fashion Week.

Sabrina and Idris Elba:

The married couple took a romantic trip to Rowanda to play with baby gorillas and name a few of them.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz:

These two had the ultimate date night to wish their friend and music industry colleague, Beyonce, a happy birthday during her Los Angeles Renaissance concert.

Naturi Naughton and her husband, Two Lewis:

The two were spotted looking dapper before a night on the town.

Porsha and Simon:

The two globetrotters aren’t slowing their travels anytime soon, as they were spotted in Abu Dhabi, living their best life with Akon and one of his wives.

Tonya and Spike Lee:

The Lees stepped out in Toronto, Ontario, with gifted outfits from Louis Vuitton to enjoy an evening hosted by the Tribute Awards as Spike won the Ebert Director Award.

Derrick Rose and Alaina Rose:

NBA baller married his longtime girlfriend, Alaina Rose, this month!

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey:

The two lovebirds were spotted at Usher’s most recent show in Paris.