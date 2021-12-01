Loading the player…

We can all agree that 2021 was filled with surprises and kept us on our toes as we kept a close eye on some of our favorite celebrity couples. While some will be walking into 2022 hand-in-hand, others have decided to split for good.

Here at ESSENCE, we love anything and everything Black love and each year we do our very own year-end recap of some of the biggest (and most shocking) moments in Black love news this year.

Take a look at the relationship announcements, weddings and breakups that went down this year. From Saweetie being back on the prowl for her type to Rihanna falling in love with her new rapper boo, A$AP, we’ve got it all covered for you. Watch the full video above.

01 Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Looks like Rihanna found love in a not-so hopeless place after all and in the arms of true love. It’s clear that the Bajan beauty mogul’s got some serious love on the brain thanks to rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky, with whom she publicly confirmed her relationship at their MET Gala debut. Bet he makes her feel like the only girl in the world. 02 Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan Ladies and gentlemen, introducing Turtle and Nugget – I mean, Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan. This new it-couple turned the heat up to Fahrenheit 451 when the Black Panther actor rented out an aquarium for Valentine’s Day for a romantic underwater endeavor. Securing the skincare bag and having a loving man by your side – we see you, Lori! 03 Megan Thee Stallion & Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine Looks like the Hot Girl Coach has canceled team practice indefinitely because she’s found her star player. Megan Thee Stallion went from ‘Hot Girl Summer’ to ‘Cuffed Girl Winter’ when she showed off her loving relationship with new boyfriend Pardi Fontaine, with who she just made a year this October. 04 Issa Rae & Louis Diame If there’s one thing this mogul isn’t ‘Insecure’ about, it’s her relationship. Issa Rae stopped the world when she shared her stunning wedding photos in Southeastern France with her longtime boyfriend turned now-husband Louis Dame. The ‘Lovebirds’ tied the knot in July with the ‘Sweet Life’ producer stunting in a custom Vera Wang gown. 05 Trina & Raymond Taylor The baddest b*tch is now about to be the baddest bride. Trina announced her engagement to her best friend and soon-to-be husband Raymond Taylor on September 9th during an Instagram Live. The two Miami natives had been going strong for five years and we’ve seen their relationship blossom before our own eyes on Love and Hip-Hop: Miami since season 1. 06 Blair Underwood & Desiree DaCosta After 27 years of marriage, actor Blair Underwood and now ex-wife Desiree DaCosta announced their divorce. Ending amicably and peacefully, the couple released a joint statement, referring to their marriage as “a beautiful journey” as they praised their three children ages 24, 22 and 19. 07 Saweetie & Quavo Seems like the Icy Girl and Glacier Boy’s romance has officially melted. Saweetie and Migos’ member Quavo reportedly called it quits in March – ultimately sending him “Back To The Streets”. Maybe Diamante can find the perfect man who’s just “her type” in the coming year? 08 Nelly & Shantel Jackson Is this “Just A Dream,” or did this really happen? Nelly and longtime girlfriend Shantel Jackson went separate ways in August after nearly six years of dating. According to Jackson’s Instagram post, the two are “just friends” at the moment but no further comments or statements have been made. 09 Princess Love & Ray J After filing for divorce three times and calling it off twice, we’re quite sure that the cycle known as Ray J and Princess’ love story is not coming to a complete close just yet. With their two beautiful children Epik and Melody Love Norwood, the “One Wish” that fans have for the couple is to ride off into the sunset on a Scootie Bike and for the love of Ray J and Princess. We’re rooting for you! 10 Honorable Mention: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Is this where it “All Falls Down”? They say absence makes the heart grow “harder, better, faster, stronger” and maybe that’s what Kimye needs. The headline-making couple known as Kimye share four adorable little ones together and have been married since 2014 following the birth of their firstborn North West. Though the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star filed for divorce from the rapper amidst the countless shenanigans, fans can’t help but wonder and hope if the two can see “All Of The Lights” at the end of the tunnel.