Saweetie Reveals Split From Quavo: ‘I’ve Endured Too Much Betrayal and Hurt’

(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Saweetie and Quavo’s two year relationship has ended.

The rapper and singer, 27, confirmed the news of the couple’s split via Twitter on Friday.

“I’m single,” she wrote and went on to hint that infidelity may have been the cause for their breakup. “I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character.”

The news may not come as a shock to the couple’s diehard fans who began speculating the status of their relationship a month ago, right after it appeared they had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

As for what happens next, Saweetie also shared an update that she’s doing well and optimistic about her future and what’s still to come. “I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation,” she also shared in a tweet.

The breakup is recent because The “Best Friend” rapper and Migos star, 29, were last seen publicly as a couple on Valentine’s Day weekend, when they posted romantic photos together.

