Saweetie Reveals Split From Quavo: ‘I’ve Endured Too Much Betrayal and Hurt’

Saweetie and Quavo’s two year relationship has ended.
The rapper and singer, 27, confirmed the news of the couple’s split via Twitter on Friday.
“I’m single,” she wrote and went on to hint that infidelity may have been the cause for their breakup. “I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character.”
The news may not come as a shock to the couple’s diehard fans who began speculating the status of their relationship a month ago, right after it appeared they had unfollowed each other on Instagram.
As for what happens next, Saweetie also shared an update that she’s doing well and optimistic about her future and what’s still to come. “I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation,” she also shared in a tweet.
The breakup is recent because The “Best Friend” rapper and Migos star, 29, were last seen publicly as a couple on Valentine’s Day weekend, when they posted romantic photos together.
A Sighting In West Hollywood
Saweetie and Quavo were seen walking out and about together on November 15, 2020 in West Hollywood, California.
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
Quavo and Saweetie attended the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Saweetie And Quavo
This icy couple was a little bashful about their relationship in the beginning. Quavo told GQ that he pursued Saweetie after seeing her photo on his Instagram explore page. “I slid in her DM. I told her, ‘You an icy girl, you need a glacier boy,'” he told the magazine. During an appearance on The Real, Saweetie coyly admitted to seeing the Migos rapper, saying that she’d been “enjoying his company.”
Saweetie and Quavo
Like many couples whose love story plays out in public, that occasionally means they’ll get caught up in the gossip windmills. Last year, when rumors circulated that Quavo might be cheating, the Internet began to spread it like wildfire. But Saweetie brushed it off with a classic clapback on Twitter: “Quit spreading that fake news before y’all get Quavo a** in trouble cuz I don’t play that sh*t.” Most recently the couple had hinted that they may have plans to start a family.
Saweetie And Quavo
The Migos rapper recruited his girlfriend, “Icy” rapper Saweetie, to appear in the new video for “Need It” and we couldn’t take our eyes off this biker look!
Saweetie And Quavo Hit The Town
These lovebirds pulled up to Prime 112 in Miami for a dinner date.
07
Quavo and Saweetie attended the Million Dollar Bowl at The Dome Miami on February 3, 2020 in Miami, Florida.
Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs
Saweetie and Quavo arrived at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.