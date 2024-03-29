Fabulous Award Shows, New Beginnings, Steamy Date Nights: The Best Of Black Love In March

Getty

March was a whirlwind! From award shows and after parties and new beginnings such as childbirth, our favorite celebrities were busy and outside, and we loved to see them rejoice in their love.

We loved to see celebs show up for their significant others for their moments, like when Jessica Betts helped escort Niecy Nash-Betts on the stage when she won an Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Anthology for her performance in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. We also loved seeing organic Black love moments on the red carpets, like the NAACP Awards and our very own awards, the 17th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards. We spotted lovebirds Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina, Pinky Cole, KJ Smith and Skyh Black, and Danielle Brooks and her husband on both carpets.

Outside of awards season, we witnessed couples embark on new journeys, like giving birth to children, like Bresha Webb and Nick Jones Jr, who recently gave birth to a baby girl, or first date nights as a married couple, like Vedo and his lovely wife, or a marriage proposal, like when Minnesota Vikings baller Patrick Jones II popped the question to his now fiancé Michaela or Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders, are welcoming a baby!

Check out more Black love moments this month below!

