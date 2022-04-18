Courtesy of Brand

After two years of cancelations, Coachella, the annual music and arts festival, has finally returned to the Californian desert. Celebrities, influencers, and music lovers headed to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California to kick off the first weekend. As festival-goers enjoyed performances and participated in a variety of brand activations, we kept an eye out for the most stylish festival looks.

Historically, festival fashion is always interesting, to say the least. There are many different approaches one can take when interpreting festival style; like Bohemian chic, Afrofuturism, or Western wear, which are usually the most common. Additionally, some people embrace the festival’s energy by dressing wacky – think neon carnivalesque, which is typically worn at EDM concerts. Although Coachella has many different aesthetics, the common denominator amongst them is that they are all overtly expressive.

And if we’re being honest, the festival grounds are not usually home to the most stylish fashion choices. Even for those who may have a track record of impeccable style, this weekend tends to bring out a lot of fashion don’ts. There were pretty few looks that pleased, but we weeded through the eyesores to present the best celebrity looks from Coachella 2022 Weekend One.

01 Doja Cat Courtesy of Getty Images 02 Princess Nokia Courtesy of Getty Images 03 Megan Thee Stallion Courtesy of Getty Images 04 Mariah The Scientist Courtesy of Getty Images 05 Khalid Courtesy of Getty Images 06 Anitta Courtesy of Getty Images 07 Chanel Iman Courtesy of Getty Images 08 Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Courtesy of Getty Images 09 Giveon Courtesy of Getty Images 10 Doja Cat Courtesy of Getty Images 11 21 Savage Courtesy of Getty Images 12 Lil Baby Courtesy of Getty Images