(Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

BeBe Winans is on the road to recovery after contracting COVID-19. But touching on how contagious the novel coronavirus is, the Gospel singer also revealed that his brother was hospitalized due to the virus, and his mother also was infected.

Winans opened up about his recent diagnosis on SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show, detailing that he likely caught the coronavirus while traveling to attend a funeral.

“Sometimes, for some reason, we as a people when we look in and we look at television and various things that’s going on around us, we somehow say, that can’t happen to me for some reason,” he explained. “I don’t know why, but sometimes we believe that, and even myself being cautious, when the outbreak started, I did just a little travel.”

“I was actually in New York and I was like, well, I’m going to Detroit because I had a friend pass and we were having a funeral and just that little travel, I caught it,” Winans added.

Soon after he returned home, Winans began to experience several symptoms associated with COVID-19.

“I just started coughing out of nowhere,” he said, “…and then the fatigue came on, and the chills, and [my] appetite went away.”

Despite having symptoms, Winans called his doctor. It was no use heading to the hospital because he said, “if you’re not in need of a respirator they won’t even take you.”

Sadly for the Winans family, his brother was admitted to the hospital after suffering a “seizure and pneumonia set in,” the singer said. Winans added, “My mom [Delores Winans] was touched by it for four or five days.”

The singer now said he’s learned a valuable lesson from his ordeal, and is urging everyone to make their health their first priority right now.

“I’m just concrete in the subject matter that God is greater than everything. Yet, and still, it’s so important for us to use common sense,” he said of being cautious while the nation battles the coronavirus.

Winans said throughout his recovery his faith never wavered and he continued to thank God.

“I was just saying, God, I thank you. I thank you because it could have been a different outcome for me and my family. So, I’ve learned to be more grateful for life itself,” he continued. “Forget about homes and automobiles and all these things. You can’t take none of that. That means nothing to you when your health is gone.”