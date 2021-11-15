TGIN Beauty Founder Chris-Tia Donaldson Passes Away

TGIN Beauty Founder Chris-Tia Donaldson | Photo credit: Getty

Chris-Tia Donaldson, Founder Of Thank God It’s Natural (TGIN) died on Saturday, November 13. The beauty entrepreneur and author was a beloved part of the natural hair community. She was considered a pioneer in the space and was greatly respected by her colleagues and competitors.

She penned her second book This Is Only a Test: What Breast Cancer Taught me about Faith, Love, Hair, and Business in 2019. The text fiercely advocated for business owners to care for themselves while building their organizations. Donaldson also partnered with corporations to provide resources to those battling breast cancer.

Her passing was confirmed in a video posted to her personal Instagram account by her niece and TGIN “Finance And Human Resources Manager” Aris Singleton.

Singleton appeared on camera in the brand’s signature accent pink, presumably to honor her aunt’s legacy as a self-professed breast cancer “thriver.” She began by greeting the “miracle babes,” who supported her aunt.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our founder and CEO Chris-Tia Donaldson on the evening of Saturday, November 13. TGIN and the TGIN foundation has lost a leader and a visionary and the world has lost a selfless and beautiful human being. Chris-Tia lived a life of service and was a force to be reckoned with inside and outside of the beauty community. Through her passion and purpose she redefined beauty and created a community of women empowerment teaching us the importance of advocating for ourselves especially our health,” said Singleton. “The entire TGIN family mourns the tremendous loss. No words can adequately express that sadness or the love we have for her.”

Singleton expressed a determination to continue Donaldson’s legacy. “She invested in all of us, all of you and we will forever honor her.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Donaldson family and all of those whose lives were touched by Chris-Tia at this time.