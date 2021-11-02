Meet The Founders Behind 75 Black-Owned Beauty Brands You Should Be Shopping
Courtesy of Melissa Butler, The Lip Bar
By Emerald Elitou & Shalwah Evans ·

For more than 50 years, ESSENCE has been a leader in promoting Black-Owned beauty brands. Continuing in our tradition, we’re introducing you to the masterminds behind some of the most popular products on the multi-billion-dollar market that ensures our Black never cracks

From kitchen chemists to beauty industry insiders, meet the business owners who used their passion (and personal experiences) to create products that celebrate our melanin from the inside out!

Just in time for the holidays, most of these beauty brands are offering great deals for your shopping needs. From head to toe, they got you covered.

Editor’s Note: There are countless Black-owned beauty brands and we regret that we could not include them all, and their founders, in this list. However, ESSENCE will continue to promote Black-owned beauty brands and entrepreneurs creating quality products year-round, including our monthly Launch List.

01
Blair Armstrong of Gilded
Dermatology PA Blair Armstrong created Gilded after “noting the inordinate amount of time, and singular focus people have with face care often to the detriment of body care.” She combined a team of clinicians to create a beautiful and powerful yet simple luxe skincare range that focuses on improving skin texture and appearance.
Courtesy Blair Armstrong
available at Gilded Shop Now
02
Robyn Atwater of CurlDaze
Robyn Atwater, the founder of CURLDAZE, acquired her passion for natural hair care via her own trials and tribulations. She awoke one morning to find a substantial amount of hair on her pillow. Her hair continued to fall out throughout the day, and she realized she needed to take action with products that would help her retain the health of all-natural hair.
Phtoto Courtesy of CurlDaze
available at CurlDaze CurlDaze Shop Now
03
Jamyla Bennu of OYIN Handmade
A lifelong naturalista, Jamyla Bennu decided to be the solution when she had a challenge finding commercially available natural and organic products for her highly textured, natural hair. OYIN Handmade was born. Today, the brand carries natural deodorants, ash busters, and junk-free men’s grooming products.
Oyin Handmade
available at Oyin Handmade Shop Now
04
Dr. Lorraine Beraho of GlowRx Skincare
Founder and board-certified Pediatrician, Dr. Lorraine Beraho created the first GlowRx skincare line specifically designed for teenagers and millennials. The goal: less products, more efficacy. “We believe that daily use of key products with quality ingredients can help you achieve a glowing complexion year-round,” says the good doc.
Courtesy of GlowRx Skincare
available at GlowRx Skincare Shop Now
05
Danika Berry of Glam Body
Danika Berry is a media maven who is recognized for assisting celebrities and businesses to make their mark in their various industries. Berry founded Glam Body in 2017 after learning about coffee’s ability to clear acne, smooth skin, eliminate blackheads, cure hyperpigmentation, treat cellulite, and soothe eczema
Photo Courtesy of Danika Berry
available at Glam Body Shop Now
06
Aisha Besson of Chloe and Chad
Started as an experiment to provide her family with natural body care products, Chloe and Chad developed into a full-on brand for Aisha Besson. Her line of organic and natural soaps, balms, lotions and body butters are made to order in small batches to keep the integrity of the formulas.
Courtesy Aisha Besson
available at Chloe and Chad Shop Now
07
Nafeesa Bilal of Crave Beauty
Nafeesa Bilal, founded Crave Beauty with a desire to help women tackle their scalp and hair issues, especially those that shared her slow-growing hair experience. When the Philadelphia native open her first salon, she began to experiment with fruits, vegetables, herbs, essential oils, and vitamins in hopes of treating and curing scalp issues with great success. Today, Crave Beauty is the go-to brand for all-natural treatments and healthy hair care.
Courtesy of Crave Beauty
available at Crave Beauty Shop Now
08
Abena Boamah-Acheampong of Hanahana Beauty
“Hanahana began from a simple want to truly feel confident in my own skin,” says founder Abena Boamah-Acheampong. With shea butter as a go-to in her household, she turned to it when she was moved to start her own all natural skincare and wellness brand. Now it, and her products, are go-tos for women all over.
Instagram/@beanieboamah/@mahaneela.jpg
available at Hanahana Beauty Shop Now
09
Merced S. Boyce of BLAC Minerals
Merced S. Boyce, founder of BLAC minerals longed for inclusive, toxic free makeup products. So she created them. “The mission behind BLAC has always been to showcase the diversity of women of color,” she says. “We come in a myriad of shades and that needs to be reflected.”
BLAC Minerals
available at BLAC Minerals Shop Now
10
Katonya Breaux of Unsun
An advocate for women of color and protecting that color, Katonya Breaux created Unsun to respond to the lack of clean sunscreen options for us. Her products are kind to both consumers and the environment.
Unsun
available at Unsun Shop Now
11
Kristen Elise Brown of Gold Label Cosmetics
When Kristen Elise Brown first started her brand she was all about putting glitter everywhere. But after working with women from all walks of life, she had a renewed purpose. “I wanted to speak positivity and grandeur into everyone’s life,” she says. And a new Gold Label Cosmetics was born.
Instagram/@dailybeaute
available at Gold Label Cosmetics Shop Now
12
Dr. Anne Beal of AbsoluteJoi
Clean, effective and simple is how Dr. Anne and her team at AbsoluteJoi describes the brand. Originally inspired to create products for her teenage daughters to help them take better care of their skin, she was sitting on a melanin girl’s dream regimen. Now, her carefully crafted concoctions are available for all of us.
Instagram/@AbsoluteJoi
available at AbsoluteJoi Shop Now
13
Melissa Butler of The Lip Bar
Melissa Butler was told on national television that her idea was garbage when she took her brand, The Lip Bar, to Shark Tank. Now the savvy businesswoman is laughing all the way to the bank with her custom cosmetics, which are sold in Target amongst other retailers.
Courtesy of Melissa Butler
available at The Lip Bar Shop Now
14
Chrissy Cabrera of Naturally London
Chrissy Cabrera, a certified aromatherapist, has always experienced dryness and callous issues with her feet, especially while she was pregnant and her feet swelled. After discovering pleasure and delight from foot soaking, the wife and mother founded Natually London to deliver results for those who are tired of being let down by pedicures experiences.
Photo Courtesy of Naturally London
available at Naturally London Shop now
15
Sharon Chuter of UOMA Beauty
Sharon Cuter is a pistol who is not to be reigned in. A former executive for LVMH beauty, she founded UOMA with the intent of disrupting a market that lacked diversity. Everyone is part of her tribe as she rewrites the rules of inclusivity.
UOMA Beauty
available at UOMA Beauty Shop Now
16
Ebony Clay of Kayaire
After dealing with her own skin conditions and flare ups due to stress, Ebony Clay was on the hunt for an effective solution. Soon after, she launched Kayaire, a skincare line that uses the benefits of CBD to treat ailments for people of all skin tones.
Courtesy of Ebony Clay
available at Kayaire Shop Now
17
Nexus Cook of 25th & June Nail Elixir
“I’ve always had big hair, a big heart, and big ideas,” says 25th & June founder Nexus Cook. “So when I started 25th & June Nail Elixir on my bedroom floor, I did it with nothing but a passion for all things pretty, my pure obsession with nail polish, and a desire to create something bigger than myself.”
Instagram
available at 25th & June Shop Now
18
AJ Crimson of AJ Crimson Beauty
If you don’t know AJ Crimson’s face you surely know the faces he’s touched, including Brandy, Christina Milian, Keyshia Cole and Angela Bassett. As a makeup artist he saw the need for great products for Black women and his name sake line was created. “I felt like there was an absolute need to bring products to women of color that actually worked and didn’t oxidize or change,” he explains.
Aj Crimson Beauty
available at AJ Crimson Beauty Shop Now
19
Ranay Daye of Glow by Daye
As a self-proclaimed “lazy natural” Ranay Daye was inspired to create Glow by Daye to give natural hair better quality products to meet our hair needs when it comes to deep conditioning more effectively, maintaining moisture, preserving a current hairstyle, or helping with styling.
Photo Courtesy of Glow by Daye
available at Glow by Daye Shop Now
20
Adiya Dixon Wiggins of Yubi
Adiya Dixon Wiggins created Yubi the way many of the best products come to market—out of necessity. A busy mom and working lawyer, she found out just how helpful a finger brush could be in saving time and energy in a makeup routine.
Instagram/@adiyaayo
available at Yubi Shop Now
21
Lorraine R. Dowdy of Coloured Raine
Brooklyn-born Lorraine R. Dowdy infuses her Caribbean roots into her makeup brand Coloured Raine. The mission behind the brand “has always been to spread awareness of diversity through beauty and to embrace all aspects of color through unity.” And she continues to maintain an all Black team.
Coloured Raine
available at Coloured Raine Shop Now
22
Aishetu Fatima Dozie of Bossy Cosmetics
A self-proclaimed lipstick junkie, Aishetu (Aisha) Dozie was an investment banker with a “serious” job when she ventured into the world of beauty. Equipped with a mission to empower women to look, feel, and do good while using cruelty-free products, she’s also fueling her passion to give back through her brand.
Instagram/@bossylipstick
available at Bossy Cosmetics Shop Now
23
Chichi Eburu of Juvia’s Place
Nigerian-born Chichi Eburu absolutely disrupted the market when her Juvia’s Place eyeshadow palettes and rich color pigment lipsticks debuted. Her roots are felt through the richness and vibrancy of every collection the brand drops.
Instagram/@ juviasplace
available at Juvia’s Place Shop Now
24
Danielle Edmond of Stay Golden Cosmetics
Founder Danielle ‘Danz’ Edmond was born and raised in Jamaica by her mom and grandmother. She’s a model, and athlete, and an entrepreneur. While modeling in South Africa she became intrigued by the artistry surrounding beauty and fashion, and Stay Golden Cosmetics was born.
Instagram/@danielle.edmond
available at Stay Golden Cosmetics Shop Now
25
Christine Grant of Brown Butter Beauty
“Making women feel beautiful and confident is my passion,” says Brown Butter Beauty founder Christine Grant. “When women feel good about themselves they can do anything.” Her products range from 90-100 percent naturally derived ingredients and sustainability is at the forefront of what she does.
Brown Butter Beauty
available at Brown Butter Beauty Shop Now
26
Makeba Lloyd Guilan of Butter by Keba
Keba Guilan is not only a skin and fragrance savior with her brand Butter by Keba, she is herself, a word. “Our goal and mission is to bring people together through fragrance,” she says. The Harlem-based innovator is doing exactly that with her unique and creative blends.
Instagram/@butterbykeba/@willvaultzphotography
available at Butter by Keba Shop Now
27
Aba Gyepi-Garbrah of Aba Love Apothecary
Certified Aromatherapist Aba Gyepi-Garbrah is a lover of plant medicine who parlayed that affection into a brand filled with lush, hand-crafted botanical skincare. She’s also an expert in olfactory art, and it shows through her healing and therapeutic products.
Instagram/@abaloveapothecary
available at Aba Love Apothecary Shop Now
28
Kimberly Hairston-Hicks of Good Beauté
Before starting Good Beauté, Kimberly Hairston-Hicks (center) held leadership roles in the beauty industry. She brought her insider knowledge to the brand and the quality of its products. She lives by the motto: It is beautiful to be good. “I believe that Black women deserve meaningful research and product development in the beauty industry,” she says.
Good Beauté
available at Good Beauté Shop Now
29
Paula Hayes of Hue Noir
Paula Hayes is a product chemist inspired by the challenge of finding quality cosmetics that complement her complexion. For her brand Hue Noir, she uses science to design textures and shades guaranteed to work for all women of color.
Instagram/@huenoir
available at Hue Noir Shop Now
30
Camara Aunique Helps of Camara AUnique Beauty
The lash guru to your favorite celebrities, your mama, your aunties, and your best friend, Camara AUnique offers an experience when she brings her treasured hands to your project. Her brand, Camara AUnique Beauty, gives the same experience at home with lush luxury lashes inspired by great women in the community.
Instagram/@camaraaunique
available at Camara AUnique Beauty Shop Now
31
Tosca Hillman of GlōGirl Cosmetics
Tosca Hillman of GlōGirl Cosmetics is hard to find on social media. It’s because she’s busy empowering women through diverse and inclusive beauty on a global scale. “This is the new age of beauty where the possibilities are limitless,” says Hillman.
Instagram
available at GlōGirl Cosmetics Shop Now
32
Dr. Rose Ingleton of Rose MD Skincare
When your favorite dermatologist launches a line of products made up of her coveted skin saving concoctions, your rejoice. That’s what Dr. Rose Ingleton’s clients did when the busy doc finally packaged her signature Jamaican SuperFruit blend. The products are potent and effective; you can’t expect anything less from Ingleton MD.
Rose Ingleton MD Skincare
available at Rose Ingleton MD Skincare Shop Now
33
Barbara Jacques of Jacq’s
It’s all about self-care and self love for Jacq’s co-founder and CEO Barbara Jacques. It’s no wonder the brand was created out of love, and an immediate need for non-toxic products. “Your skin tells the story of who you are,” she says on the brand’s website. And we are unapologetically beautiful.
Jacq’s
available at Jacq’s Shop Now
34
Dana Jackson of Beneath Your Mask
Just after her 30th birthday Dana Jackson was diagnosed with a severe form of Lupus, and it changed her entire existence. After a humbling relearning of herself she met a new Dana, and Beneath Your Mask was born. The first product, Heal: Whipped Skin Soufflé, was created as an expression of self-acceptance and the brand has been on a roll since.
Beneath Your Mask
available at Beneath Your Mask Shop Now
Loading the player...
35
Michael James of Frederick Benjamin
Frederick Benjamin is here to disrupt the skincare industry standard for men of color and founder Michael James is leading their charge. Using natural oils and clinical ingredients, the brand is creating effective skincare regimens that yield long lasting results.
Frederick Benjamin
available at Frederick Benjamin Shop Now
36
Rachel James of Pear Nova
Rachel James, founder of Pear Nova, found herself surrounded by artists, musicians, and a crew of brilliant Chicago scene stars who looked more like potential collaborators than employers when she made the decision to work for herself. She created the luxury nail lacquer brand soon after and i’ts now a go-to for women across the country.
Instagram/@_rachilla/@charlesandrethomas
available at Pear Nova Shop Now
37
Dr. Chaneve Jeanniton of epi.logic
Dr. Chaneve Jeanniton of epi.logic believes that beauty is not just about looking good, but about feeling your best. She’s a board certified oculofacial plastic surgeon trained in reconstructive surgery. She says of her brand, “My goal is to provide skin logic for all by simplifying the ingredients and taking a benefits-based approach.”
Instagran/@epi.logic
available at epi.logic Shop Now
38
Amanda E. Johnson and KJ Miller of Mented Cosmetics
Finding nude lipsticks that flatter Black women shouldn’t be difficult. But Mented founders Amanda E. Johnson and KJ Miller understood just how hard it truly was until they launched their brand, made for women for color. “We believe every woman should be able to find herself in the world of beauty, no matter her skin tone,” they say on their brand’s website.
Instagram/@mentedcosmetics
available at Mented Cosmetics Shop Now
39
LaVonndra Elle Johnson of Elle Johnson Co.
LaVonndra “Elle” Johnson became a skincare creator after her own battle with extremely oily skin led her to seek viable options for skincare. Chemical based products couldn’t cut it. With a formal background in branding, she decided to put her skill set to use and launch her own natural brand. That’s how Elle Johnson Co. bloomed.
Elle Johnson Co.
available at Elle Johnson Co. Shop Now
40
Malaika Jones Kebede, Nia Jones and Tai Beauchamp of Brown Girl Jane
“Community and sisterhood are each at the center of everything we do and why we do it.” That’s how the check-in on the Brown Girl Jane website begins. It’s right under the tab: You Good Sis? Founders Malaika Jones Kebede, Nia Jones and Tai Beachamp are influential Black women who are using their reach to uplift Black women.
Brown Girl Jane/Instagram/@taibeau
available at Brown Girl Jane Shop Now
41
Kitiya King of Mischo Beauty
Kitiya King understood the importance of 10-free nail lacquer long before her competitors got on board. Her clean, luxury, vegan brand Mischo Beauty offers high-performance hues without the toxic junk we all want to avoid.
Mischo Beauty
available at Mischo Beauty Shop Now
42
Monique Little of You Go Natural (YGN) Headwraps
Monique Wright is a mother and wife with a hectic schedule, so she was in need of a way to style her hair quickly with no fuss. YGN Headwraps are the answer to men and women who are looking for both functionality and beauty while protecting and styling your hair effortless and elegant every single time.
Photo Courtesy of YGN Headwraps
available at YGN Headwraps Shop Now
43
Sparkle Lockett of Makeup by Sparkle
Sparkle Lockett beat the faces of countless celebrities, including the late legend Prince, before she decided to launch Makeup by Sparkle. While she believes that beautiful cared for skin is the real foundation for any makeup, she still makes fantastic makeup.
Instagram/@makeupbysparkle
available at Makeup by Sparkle Shop Now
44
Shontay Lundy of Black Girl Sunscreen
In 2016, Shontay Lundy launched Black Girl Sunscreen, equipped with the knowledge that our melanin needs to be protected from the sun just like everyone else’s. Her formulations keep skin from looking ashy and filmy, letting our beautiful color glow.
Courtesy of Shontay Lunndy
available at Black Girl Sunscreen Shop Now
45
Joelle Lynn of Happy Girl Products
Joelle Lynn strives to make your “girl” happy, and we’re here for it. Her feminine care brand carries everything from gentle cleansers to bump serum and vagina facial masks. And to think it all started in her kitchen.
Instagram/@happy.girl.products
available at Happy Girl Products Shop Now
46
Jamika Martin of Rosen Skincare
After a lifetime of acne with no effective products to deal with it, Jamika Martin founded ROSEN Skincare and never looked back. “We formulate fun stuff for your face to help the 85 percent of us who deal with acne see results, naturally,” she says.
Instagram/@jamikarose_
available at Rosen Skincare Shop Now
47
Cheryl Mayberry McKissack and Desiree Rogers of Blk Opl
When Black Opal announced that the 25-year-old global beauty brand had been acquired by Desiree Rogers and Cheryl Mayberry McKissack last fall, Black people rejoiced. “As we continue to grow the company and bring high quality products to the market, we also plan to focus on creating a positive impact in our communities,” says Mayberry McKissack.
Rich Hein/Sun-Times
available at Black Opal Shop Now
48
Danessa Myricks of Danessa Myricks Beauty
When you see a Danessa Myricks glow you know it. The famed makeup artist turned makeup mogul launched her eponymous brand to allow all of us the chance to show our artistic expression. “My vision was to create a brand where there were limitless possibilities for women from all walks of life to create,” she says. Beauty with no boundaries? We’ll take it!
Danessa Myricks Beauty
available at Danessa Myricks Beauty Shop Now
49
Lauren Napier of Lauren Napier Beauty
A minimalist, a makeup artist and a skincare enthusiast, Lauren Napier finds beauty in taking it off. Her namesake brand specializes in cleansing wipes for all skin types. “In a culture obsessed with perfection, I see beauty in informal moments,” Napier says.
Lauren Napier Beauty
available at Lauren Napier Beauty Shop Now
50
Cashmere Nicole of Beauty Bakerie
Beauty Bakerie founder and CEO Cashmere Nicole (left) has been an entrepreneur since she was a child. By the time she was a teenager, she was more advanced in how to grow a business, she also had her daughter Jasmyn (right) around the same time. Both have been a big part of her journey of having her cake and eating it too.
Beauty Bakerie
available at Beauty Bakerie Shop Now
51
Ndidi Obidoa and Chinelo Chidozie of Bolden
For Ndidi Obidoa and Chinelo Chidozie, founders of Bolden, creating global conversations around inclusive beauty “where brown girls and women everywhere feel empowered to celebrate the natural beauty of the skin they’re in,” is true entrepreneurship. Their brand is part of those conversations as much as their voices are.
Bolden
available at Bolden Shop Now
52
Jane Ormon of Nolaskinsentials
“Nolaskinsentials was created when I noticed my own skin issues not being catered to,” says Nolaskinsentials founder Jane Ormon. “I tapped into my Black Girl Magic and said, Fine! I’ll do it myself!” She created an affordable, vegan-friendly cruelty-free skincare line inspired by millennials and Mother Nature.
Courtesy of Nolaskinsentials
available at Nolaskinsentials Shop Now
53
Sholayide Otugalu of Joséphine Cosmetics
Sholayide Otugalu is not here for the basic. With the icon Josephine Baker as her inspiration she started her cosmetics brand Joséphine Cosmetics for the untamed, opulent and radical. Natural beauty would never be the same, or basic, ever again.
Instagram/@sholayide
available at Joséphine Cosmetics Shop Now
54
Joelle Phillips of OMGLO Cosmetics
“Once I decided to make this product I only wanted the best ingredients, the most gorgeous colors but most importantly I wanted to make sure the product represented all of us!” says Joelle Phillips of OMGLO Cosmetics. “All of the people that inspire me to be fearless, to be strong, to have fun, and to always create. Each shade does just that.”
Instagram/@omglocosmetics
available at OMGLO Cosmetics Shop Now
55
Calvin Quallis of Scotch Porter
Calvin Quallis’ men’s grooming brand Scotch Porter is a gem amongst gems. When Quallis quit his “cushy” corporate job to follow his passion to make people feel their best, he took a huge leap of faith. Now, men everywhere are benefitting greatly from his decision.
Instagram/@scotchporter
available at Scotch Porter Shop Now
56
Jeri Reid of The Snobb Collection
Former blogger, Jerri Reid took a risk and created a platform of over 500K “Snobb” followers without revealing who she was for many years. Today, she is visible to the world and using her platform popularity to create a beauty brand that gives everyone who wears it a confidence boost!
Photo Courtesy of The Snobb Collection
available at The Snobb Collection Shop Now
57
Marla Rene of Marla Rene Skincare
Marla Rene Skincare founder Marla Rene is a mother, a candle lover, and a DIYer. When it comes to beauty, her approach is to help women feel good as their authentic selves. “Hopefully, our line will help with any skincare insecurities that hinders us from feeling fierce, whether it’s acne scarring, uneven skin tone or fine lines and wrinkles,” she says.
Marla Rene Skincare
available at Marla Rene Skincare Shop Now
58
Britni Ricard of Cota Skin
The former Dillard University Psychology major took a leap of faith and quit her job to start her passion. Britni Ricard learned how to form her own LLC in the local New Orleans library without any real money or even a laptop. She founded COTA in 2019 in an attempt to recreate the skincare routine her late brother shared with her. COTA, named after her brother, is dedicated to providing the ideal skincare program for all skin types.
Photo Courtesy of Cota Skin
available at Cota Skin Shop Now
59
Andres Roban of Ounce of Nature
Andres Roban, President and CEO of Ounce of Nature, is a walking advertisement for his products. The forty-something will make you do a double take. Formulated in a lab downstairs from the brand’s full-service spa in Brooklyn, the serums, cleansers, masks and more are a melanin dream.
Courtesy of Ounce of Nature
available at Ounce of Nature Shop Now
60
Makeda Robinson of Makeda K Beauty
Makeda Robinson started making eyelash stripes with one goal—create lash extensions that adapt to the natural lash hair of Black women. With a modest savings and guidance from an incubator she launched Makeda K beauty with immense success.
Instagram/@_tamekab
available at Makeda K Beauty Shop Now
61
Ron Robinson of BeautyStat Cosmetics
Ron Robinson, cosmetic chemist and founder of BeautyStat Cosmetics, has been in the industry for 20 years on the product development side. He says, “I started BeautyStat with the goal of helping consumers cut through the clutter and understand what types of beauty products are working and what’s not.” Eventually, he came up with his own effective beauty tech and a brand was born.
BeautyStat Cosmetics
available at BeautyStat Cosmetics Shop Now
62
Raquel Roxanne of Matrescence
Matrescence is the process of becoming a mother. So Raquel Roxanne gave this name to her brand because it is rooted in caring for mothers. She says the mission is to “refine motherhood by making moms more empowered, confident and beautiful.” Amen!
Instagram/@ matrescenceskin
available at Matrescence Shop Now
63
Kim Roxie of Lamik Beauty
Kim Roxie loved helping women discover their beauty since she was young. But the ingredients were often questionable. Her answer? Make her own. She opened LAMIK as a brick and mortar store in Houston, Texas with organic, vegan beauty products and never looked back.
Lamik Beauty
available at Lamik Beauty Shop Now
64
Alicia Scott of Range Beauty
Alicia Scott started her career in the fashion world. It didn’t take long for her to notice the lack of shade ranges available at runway shows and photoshoots. Frustrated that there weren’t better options for us, she decided to create them herself and launched Range Beauty.
Range Beauty
available at Range Beauty Shop Now
65
Yandy Smith-Harris of Yelle Skincare
Love & Hip Hop star Yandy Smith-Harris has always proven herself to be a mover, shaker, and straight-up money maker. She puts just as much hustle into her skincare brand Yelle as she does all her other business ventures. She believes great skin care should be luxe and affordable.
Instagram/@yelleskincare
available at Yelle Skincare Shop Now
66
Karen Stallings of Colour U Cosmetics
A lover of all things beauty and makeup, Karen Stallings founded Colour U Cosmetics to create a line of smart cosmetics that can easily take you from day to night. She strives to create makeup for the modern woman: sophisticated and with no bounds.
Instagram/@colourucosmetics
available at Colour U Cosmetics Shop Now
67
Raynell Steward “Supa Cent” of The Crayon Case
Wuzzam Supa isn’t just a beauty brand owner who made $1 million in 90 minutes. She’s the reason why her brand, The Crayon Case, is the immense success it is. While her fun array of products are superior and need no selling, her open-book personality and vibrant spirit make you want to be a part of the Crayon Cutie community.
Instagram/@supa_cent/@1_oneshot_
available at The Crayon Case Shop Now
68
Desiree Verdejo of Hyper Skin
Desiree Verdejo has been on the lips of every beauty editor since launching her brand Hyper last fall. A former lawyer turned beauty boutique owner and entrepreneur, she understands that women of color often have their needs unmet when it comes to their unique skincare concerns.
Instagram/@gethyperskin
available at Hyper Shop Now
69
Tristan Walker of Bevel
Another brand with the goal of making health and beauty simple for people of color, Bevel has been a go-to for all things shaving for Black men. While there’s been much speculation about whether Bevel is still a Black-owned brand, founder, CEO, father, brother, husband and leader Tristan Walker is still at the helm of the brand. We Stan.
Courtesy of Tristan Walker
available at Bevel Shop Now
70
Brianna Walton of Noire Beauté
Brianna Walton created Noire Beauté in 2018 when she found herself cruising the skincare aisles at department stores in search of natural products that would suit her needs. Then she thought, maybe I could make my own. So she did. “Who says natural skin care has to be boring, why can’t it be fun, and healthy all at the same time,” says Walton.
Courtesy Brianna Walton
available at Noire Beauté Shop Now
71
Crystal Waters of Boyface
You might love Waters for her house music hits but you’ll love her even more for her innovative skincare. Her brand Boyface offers easy-to-use products to help him look and feel his best.
Instagram/@boyfaceme
available at Boyface Shop Now
72
Symantha Wechie-Onyechi of Triple O Polish
Most of the photos you find of Symantha Wechie-Onyechi, creator of Triple O Polish, feature her with dozens of packages. She doesn’t get a day off from sending out orders as her nail lacquer brand continues to rise in popularity. “[In 2016] I started mixing and pouring, and fell in love with creating unique colors that radiate on every skin tone,” she says.
Courtesy of Symantha Wechie-Onyechi
available at Triple O Polish Shop Now
73
Gloria L. Williams of Footnanny
After watching her mother give the sick and elderly people of her community a good old fashioned “Rub Down!” Williams knew that she wanted to follow in her mother’s footsteps which became the catalyst to creating Footnanny, a line of Aromatherapy foot care products that people love, especially Oprah.
Photo Courtesy of Footnanny
available at Footnanny Shop Now
74
Quon Wilson of Quon’s Eyes
Quon Wilson will teach you how to put your false lashes on properly to avoid damage to your natural hair. She can also teach you how to lift your head and command the room, which is at the core of her brand Quon’s Eyes. She’s an advocate for women shattering ceilings, period!
Quon’s Eyes
available at Quon’s Eyes Shop Now
75
Rahama Wright of Shea Yeleen
Born in Ghana but raised in the U.S., Rahama Wright had dreams of being a diplomat but things changed after serving in the Peace Corps. At the age of 23, with no business experience, she started the social impact company Shea Yeleen, which provides living wages for women producers of shea butter in West Africa through the creation of high-quality skincare products.
Photo Courtesy of Rahama Wright
available at Shea Yeleen Shop Now

TOPICS: 