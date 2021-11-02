For more than 50 years, ESSENCE has been a leader in promoting Black-Owned beauty brands. Continuing in our tradition, we’re introducing you to the masterminds behind some of the most popular products on the multi-billion-dollar market that ensures our Black never cracks.

From kitchen chemists to beauty industry insiders, meet the business owners who used their passion (and personal experiences) to create products that celebrate our melanin from the inside out!

Just in time for the holidays, most of these beauty brands are offering great deals for your shopping needs. From head to toe, they got you covered.

Editor’s Note: There are countless Black-owned beauty brands and we regret that we could not include them all, and their founders, in this list. However, ESSENCE will continue to promote Black-owned beauty brands and entrepreneurs creating quality products year-round, including our monthly Launch List.