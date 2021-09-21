The New Beauty Products You’ll Need Before We Bid Adieu To Summer

Now that summer is quickly coming to an end, it’s time to change our beauty and self-care routine to fit the season — that means, more beauty products. Just to please your shopping needs, we have curated a list of incredible products to get you right for your last summer hurrah. From wonderful haircare brands to colorful polishes to decorate your toes, we got the hookup that will make you look and feel fab all season long!
Starface Hello Kitty® Lift Off Pore Strips
Introducing Hello Kitty® Lift Off Pore Strips: a set of too-cute-to-be-true pore strips in our second ever collaboration with our absolutely iconic BFF, Hello Kitty®. Hello Kitty® Lift Off Pore Strips instantly unclog pores by gently lifting away dirt and oil, freeing blackheads for your oddly satisfying viewing pleasure.
Native Oat Milk Latte Body Wash
Did someone order a warm, comforting scent with a double shot of clove, a splash of creamy chocolate, and a dollop of sandalwood? Great smells comin’ right up.
Mary Kay Emerald Nail Polish (Limited Edition)
Let your hands in on the high-shine fun with a metallic shimmer nail polish that comes in two brilliant shades. The non-gritty formula full of rich color pigments will make creating a multifaceted manicure masterpiece the highlight of your day. Wear the jewel-inspired shades alone or as a dazzling duo in a manicure that’s sure to boost your mood.
Odele Moisturizing Body Wash
Cleanse + nourish your skin with the help of 8 powerful B vitamins PH balanced to support skin’s natural barrier 100% natural fragrance of refreshing grapefruit and orange peel Dermatologist tested Best for dry, combination, dull or sensitive skin Clean, cruelty-free, vegan Bottle + cap made from over 40% recycled plastic Woman-owned + operated
Lush Brush Strokes
This one is truly a treat. The soothing elixir of rose water and rose absolute caress skin to calm redness while coconut blossom nectar rejuvenates. Carrot seed oil is packed full of nutrients and vitamins to keep your complexion looking healthy and supple. Take your routine to the next level with a golden touch of extravagance—for skin that craves a brush with greatness.
P.F. Candle Co. Amber & Moss Hand & Body Wash
A weekend in the mountains, the sun gleaming through the canopy. Notes of sage, moss, and lavender. Introducing Hand & Body Wash, our first-ever body care collection meant to transform the day’s most essential task into one worth looking forward to. Made with Castile-based soap and fine fragrance oils, this gentle yet effective cleanser leaves the skin lightly fragranced and the mind a bit clearer. Formulated first for the hands but suitable for the entire body, this collection is vegan and cruelty-free, contains no sulfates, parabens, or phthalates, and is packaged in recyclable glass bottles to fit right in with any home decor.
florence by mills Zero Chill Makeup Setting Spray
Reach for this hydrating florence by mills Zero Chill Makeup Setting Spray to help keep your makeup in place to prevent a zero chill mood.
Sol de Janeiro x ANITTA Perfume Mist
This juicy, magnetic fragrance is the first artist collaboration and co-creation with ANITTA – Brazilian phenomenon and the epitome of beautiful, self-love celebration. Capture ANITTA’s call to boldly love yourself with each celebratory spritz –it will leave you cheirosa (smelling incredibly delicious). As the quintessential girl from Rio, ANITTA knows that being cheirosa is the biggest Brazilian Beauty secret. Filled with sensuous, edgy energy, this fragrance is an exhilarating melody of notes that make the heart beat faster–fresh passionfruit nectar, spicy pink patchouli, sweet jasmine honey, warm vanilla, and tiger orchid in full bloom.
SweetSpot Labs Microbiome Balancing Creamy Cleanser
The first wash of its kind, Microbiome Balancing Cleanser is specifically formulated to support the health, balance & comfort of skin prone to bacterial & fungal folliculitis or cutaneous candida. Consciously formulated with clean, clinically effective, non-irritating ingredients that deeply cleanse bacterial buildup & help inhibit excess growth of fungi while supporting the balance of the skin’s microbial layer. This chin-to-toe cleanser is uniquely free from known Malassezia triggers that can lead to Pityrosporum Folliculitis.
Vacation Chardonnay Oil SPF 30
A lightweight SPF30 sunscreen oil made from chardonnay grapeseed oil that delivers an enviable, subtle shine while hydrating and protecting your skin.
Leef Organics Nooks + Crannies CBD Soap
Our CBD Soap is power-packed with a premium lineup of beneficial botanicals. Your skin is the largest organ in your body, so a CBD-infused soap getting in all your NOOKS + CRANNIES provides instant benefits. It’s gentle enough for sensitive skin yet, packs a powerful punch. Thoroughly wash away dirt and impurities, and wash on wellness.
Ceremonia Nourishing Hair Elixir Oil Mist con Aloe Vera
A treatment oil that’s first-of-its-kind with a weightless formula and easy-to-distribute micro-mist applicator—meet our newest addition, the Oil Mist con Aloe Vera. This ultra-fine mist features restorative, nutrient-packed ingredients including Aloe Vera and Mexican Chia Seed Oil that help protect strands, condition hair, and boost shine. For an instant infusion of hair nutrition that all hair types will enjoy.
Coca-Cola x Morphe Cherry Coke Artistry Palette
18 SHADES THAT’LL CHERRY YA UP Get bright to it, babe. From relaxin’ neutrals and bold berries to ready-for-anything reds, this refreshin’ palette of cheerful shades is the ultimate cherry on top.
Verb Good Skin Body Care Kit
Good skin is nourished skin. Hit the showers with our new body care kit featuring our Body Wash and Body Lotion. Powered by moringa oil, these body care products were designed to gently cleanse and hydrate skin for a touchable, nourished glow.
Cinema Secrets Makeup Brush Cleaner Pro Starter Kit
Start cleaning your tools like a PRO with Cinema Secrets Lemon Makeup Brush Cleaner and Cleansing Tin. Stubborn waterproof and long-wear makeup melts away and brushes dry almost instantly, no water or rinsing required leaving a pleasant lemon scent. The aluminum tin is perfect for the “Dipping Method” for deep cleaning and the twist-top lid fits tight to avoid spills on the job. As soon as brushes are dry to the touch they are ready to use.
Curie Moisturizing Body Oil
Meet our super moisturizing, limited-edition body oil. Infused with a subtle but lasting scent, this body oil absorbs instantly to provide deep hydration for sexy, glowy skin. Moringa and meadowfoam oils seal in moisture and soften skin, leaving it nourished and glowing without greasiness.
Keys Soulcare Radiant Eye Cream w/ Peptides
A hydrating under eye cream that locks in moisture and helps improve the look of fine dry lines with peptides, sunflower seed oil, and gold foil.
Topicals Like Butter Hydrating & Soothing Mist
Sunburn, Heat Rash, Chafing, Peeling Tattoo, Dry Body Skin? This 360-degree soothing body mist is packed with powerful botanicals for skin so smooth it’s like butter. Like Butter Mist has a green tea-like smell. Safe for eczema.
Kaja Wink Lash Trio Mascara
A mascara trio including volumizing, lengthening, and clear mascaras to layer together for a customized lash effect or for use individually.
Bite Beauty Power Move Hydrating Soft Matte Lipstick
A clean, vegan, hydrating soft-matte lipstick, powered by nourishing cocoa butter for lasting lightweight color.
Peace Out Repairing Moisturizer
Meet your barrier-boosting BFF: a lightweight, fast-absorbing moisturizer that helps guard skin against external elements while locking in moisture to support a healthy, happy barrier. With sensitive, oily, and blemish-prone skin in mind, it’s alcohol-free (even fatty alcohols!) formula helps to nourish skin, reduce the appearance of redness and refine uneven texture and pores.
Freck Beauty Slimelight Multi-Mineral Hologram Highlighter
Formulated with a complex of essential minerals that help balance and energize skin, SLIMELIGHT Multi-Mineral Hologram Highlighter is lightweight, long-wearing, and comfy AF. Loaded with unique HD pearls that shift color at every angle for multi-dimensional blinding luminosity, this ultra-creamy formula blends effortlessly into skin and makeup.
Huda Beauty Wild Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette
A highly pigmented mini eyeshadow palette featuring nine velvety, complementary hues in five delectable finishes to suit every taste and occasion.
YSL The Slim Velvet Radical Matte Lipstick
This full-coverage lipstick delivers intense and long-lasting semi-matte color that does not bleed or crack. The lipstick is infused with silky oils for easy application and creamy comfort. The square bullet allows for precise lines to complete your makeup look.
Kinship Brightwave Energizing + Brightening Eye Cream
Kinship Brightwave Energizing + Brightening Eye Cream is an illuminating eye cream that blurs fine lines, targets dark circles + hydrates for a bright, wide-awake look.
Jason Wu Beauty Flora 25 Earth Angel
Flora 25 in Earth Angel – is a versatile eyeshadow palette with 25 shades that are fully pigmented, easy to blend, and buildable. With a beautifully curated palette of earthy tones, the mix of shimmer and matte shades are perfect for creating looks for day or night.
Truly Unicorn Fruit Eau De Parfum
The irresistible aroma of our Unicorn Fruit Body Butter, transformed into a more concentrated personal scent. Think of a fresh fruity and feminine base of candy floss, vanilla, and subtle sandalwood with light top notes of citrus, white floral, and black currant. A captivatingly sweet, full-bodied scent for sweethearts with a seductive side.
Summer Fridays Heavenly Sixteen All-In-One Face Oil
A restorative blend of 16 non-comedogenic, vegan oils to intensely condition, visibly plump, and boost the look of skin’s elasticity.
natureofthings Cleansing Body & Scalp Polish
Our Cleansing Body and Scalp Polish is a multi-benefit formula that ensures clean, smooth and nourished skin from head to toe. Use it on scalp to stimulate circulation and promote healthy conditions for hair growth. MADE WITH… Moroccan Lava Clay, Fuller’s Earth, Ceylon Cinnamon Oil
Loza Tam Platinum Silver Satin Headwrap
Platinum Silver Turban Hair Wrap features luxurious metallic stretch fabric. This silver hair wrap is super luxe and made completely of satin. This platinum silver turban helps to channel your inner diva and turn a few heads at the same time. It’s a great way to “zhush” up any outfit or to lift your mood. This turban comfortably fits those with short hair and/or experiencing hair loss due to Alopecia or Chemotherapy.
Jane Iredale Amazing Base® Loose Mineral Powder Refillable Brush SPF 20/15
An airy loose mineral foundation with a luminous finish and broad-spectrum sun protection in a refillable flow-through vegan brush. Discover your perfect color match with our Foundation Finder Quiz.
buttah. by Dorion Renaud Skin Transforming Kit
Enriching skincare for normal-to-combination melanin-rich skin types! Easy as 1, 2, 3 to get glowing skin as smooth as butter with our customizable skincare kit. Use the trio of products designed to gently cleanse, exfoliate, protect, and moisturize daily to uncover your best skin. Formulated especially for melanin-rich complexions and all skin types. Just select your moisturizer — the new Oil-Free Gel Cream, CocoShea Cream, or Facial Shea Butter– to get glowing with Buttah smooth skin. Buttah’s completely customizable kit includes the debris-dissolving gentle skin Cleanser and your choice of moisturizer.
Saint Jane Hydrating Petal Cream
A hydrating, smoothing cream with silky floral essences and visibly plumping hyaluronic acid for petal-soft moisture that lasts all day.
Lord Jones Pore Detox CBD Face Oil
Our Pore Detox CBD Face Oil is formulated to balance oil and visibly clarify pores, without stripping moisture. Truly an oil-balancing oil, Pore Detox features a blend of moisturizing plant oils to smooth skin and leave it looking softer, healthier, and visibly clearer. This product has not been evaluated or approved by the Food and Drug Administration and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or mitigate any disease.
Thrive Causemetics Timeless Ambition Firming Moisturizer
This transformative gel-cream moisturizer is powered by gentle peptides, the building blocks of collagen, to plump skin with hydration and boost elasticity. Not sure if this product is right for your skin? Chat instantly with one of our skincare experts.
Coach Dreams Sunset Eau de Parfum Spray
Crafted by perfumer Nathalie Lorson, the warm floral fragrance opens with fruity notes of pear and bergamot, revealing a heart of jasmine flowers before drying down to warm Tonka bean and vanilla.
Confessions of a Rebel Let’s Be Real
Not unlike your own authentic spirit, this scent opens with a lively bouquet of orange zest, lavender, orange blossom, and as the scent warms to your skin, the big, bold floral heart takes the spotlight with jasmine, tuberose, and tonka bean commanding attention. Vanilla bean, crystallized musk, and cashmere woods work in tandem to ground the audacious, in-your-face blend.
Valentino Beauty Voce Viva Intensa Eau De Parfum Intense
A feminine, opulent bouquet of Orange Blossom amplified by Jasmin Absolute, twisted with addictive Crystal Moss, and intensified with Bourbon Vanilla. VOCE VIVA INTENSA Eau de Parfum celebrates the sound of your voice in the scent of your fragrance.
Huda Beauty Kayali Invite Only Amber
A divinely sensual, decadent, and enticing fragrance with an addictive allure. Seduction in a bottle, this bold, irresistible juice envelops amber resin and Madagascan vanilla mixed with Black Cherry, Honey de Provence, and Tobacco Leaf to immediately pull you in. Touches of rose and citrus leaf create a soft yet tantalizing finish, leaving an incredibly long-lasting, hypnotic sillage behind you. Stimulate your senses with top notes of succulent black cherries rolled in roasted hazelnuts and tobacco leaf, glazed with Honey de Provence which marries insatiably with the mid notes of citrus leaf, rose centifolia and rose Damascena for alluring depth and dimension. This contrasts with the woody, sensual base of Madagascan vanilla, sandalwood, amber resin, cypriol, musks, patchouli, and benzoin to create the ultimate atmosphere of seduction and empowerment.
Boho Locs Long Boho Butterfly Locs In Bronde
Be a cool and sexy Boho Butterfly babe with our beautiful natural-looking locs. Made with love from us to you. Each loc is handmade and highly textured to mimic the salon Butterfly loc look, but installed in a fraction of the time. Available in classic midnight and 3 additional custom ombre colors designed to bring out the richness in beautiful melanin skin tones. Quick install in under 2 hours with a simple crochet install. Locs are suitable for traditional crochet and individual crochet.
Oak Essentials The Routine
The only five you need to achieve the complexion of your dreams—made to support your skin and work in perfect harmony.