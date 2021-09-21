The New Beauty Products You’ll Need Before We Bid Adieu To Summer

39

Huda Beauty Kayali Invite Only Amber

A divinely sensual, decadent, and enticing fragrance with an addictive allure. Seduction in a bottle, this bold, irresistible juice envelops amber resin and Madagascan vanilla mixed with Black Cherry, Honey de Provence, and Tobacco Leaf to immediately pull you in. Touches of rose and citrus leaf create a soft yet tantalizing finish, leaving an incredibly long-lasting, hypnotic sillage behind you. Stimulate your senses with top notes of succulent black cherries rolled in roasted hazelnuts and tobacco leaf, glazed with Honey de Provence which marries insatiably with the mid notes of citrus leaf, rose centifolia and rose Damascena for alluring depth and dimension. This contrasts with the woody, sensual base of Madagascan vanilla, sandalwood, amber resin, cypriol, musks, patchouli, and benzoin to create the ultimate atmosphere of seduction and empowerment.