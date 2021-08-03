If you’re looking to satisfy your beauty fix, then look no further than this shoppable list of beauty products that launched in July. Curated to fulfill your self-care needs, find everything from lipsticks to enhance your fierce looks to refrigerators that help keep your products fresh. There is also a diamond beauty cream that will get your skin right and tight. Yes, your Essence family hooked you all the way up. Happy shopping!
01
Starface XL Big Star Pimple Patches
A pack of 32 cute, starry hydrocolloid pimple protectors: each one is 20mm wide, which makes them an XL version of the original Hydro-Stars—perfect for healing bigger spots. Hydrocolloid is clinically proven to help absorb fluid and reduce inflammation to shrink pimples overnight. Perfectly shaped to grip the contours of the face, Hydro-Stars are designed to really stick: they shield spots from outside bacteria, which helps them heal faster. Hydro-Stars also help to prevent scarring: think of them as friends who gently remind you to avoid skin picking.
02
Kopari California Glow Enzyme Face Scrub with Pineapple and Papaya Enzymes
03
Fountain of Purity Skin Care Turmeric & Vitamin C Face Mask
Our Turmeric & Vitamin C Face Mask is crafted with 5 key ingredients which include Turmeric, Vitamin C from Camu Camu, Hyaluronic Acid, Carrot extract, and Rhassoul Clay.
04
FACEÉ Skincare Fridge
Elevate your daily skincare routine with our Faceé skincare fridge. Perfect for storing: Faceé ice globes, jade roller + gua sha, serums, moisturizers, face masks, and more. Our fridge also comes with a warming option to preserve hot items at a warm temperature such as warm face towels.
05
Beautycounter Lid Glow Cream Shadow
Light lids up in a blink with this cream shadow that effortlessly delivers glowy, buildable color. The instantly illuminating shades are made to glow how you want to—easily going from a sheer wash of color to a seriously smokey look—in hues that complement a variety of skin tones. Bonus: The weightless, crease-free formula is infused with safer, soothing ingredients designed to care for eyelids.
06
Frank Body Smoothing Aha Body Lotion
Why should your face have all the fun? Meet my Smoothing AHA Body Lotion. I’m a mess-free, chemical body exfoliant for skin so ultra-smooth, your clothes just might slip off. Oops. I’m made with lactic and glycolic acids to gobble up dead skin, help clear body breakouts, and hydrate at the same time. Together with hydrating oils and deeply nourishing mango seed butter, I’m a lightweight and non-sticky body lotion for skin that’s softer than a baby’s bum. Tip: Apply me in the PM and follow with SPF the next day to help even skin tone.
07
Dashing Diva Glaze Color Studio Lovely Pink
Get in touch with your feminine side in Lovely Pink, a muted beige-pink gel nail look with a glossy finish.
08
Mutha™ Deodorant
A targeted deodorizing underarm treatment that nourishes the skin and keeps you feeling as fresh as a MUTHA. Crafted with chia seed oil and squalane to nourish and hydrate the skin without unwanted moisture. Containing effective deodorizing agents including: prebiotic-noni-fruit blend and soothing sage oil. Arrowroot powder helps to keep odor-causing bacteria at bay while letting your body breathe. Enhanced with sophisticated scents of bergamot and mint for ‘lazing in the Mediterranean sun’ vibes.
09
Sephora Collection Lip Blush Blotted Matte Lipstick
This lip blush infuses lips with a blended, long-wearing sheer-matte finish. Soft, blurring texture smooths your lips without drying them out. Dab on just a small amount for that “just-bitten” look or add and build for more striking color depth. Lip Blush Blotted Matted Lipstick is available in 12 irresistible shades.
10
Victoria’s Secret Tease Crème Cloud Eau de Parfum
Don’t quit your daydream. Introducing Tease Crème Cloud, the soft and dreamy new sister to the Tease fragrance you love. The fragrance starts with a creamy, light-as-air sweetness: whipped Vanilla Meringue. Then it opens up to a luminous floral heart of exotic Santal Flower—the rare bloom of the Sandalwood tree. At the base, sheer Amber and a bare musk accord add warmth that softly floats on skin.
11
Make Beauty Serum Balm Lip Emollient
This serum lip product provides instant hydration while softening, smoothing and plumping. Formulated with a natural lip volumizing ingredient derived from biomolecules extracted from pomegranate flowers along with liquified jojoba wax, this lip conditioning treatment adds a luxurious long-lasting shine and cushion.
12
Persona SWIPE UP™️ Brow Gel
SwipeUp™ tinted brow gel, a clean and ultra-comfy, lightweight, water-proof brow gel that tints, shapes & sets brows in one swipe. Flexible medium hold for comfortable all-day wear, never stiff or crunchy.
13
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm Vanilla Beige
This silky, 100% vegan lip balm hydrates and soothes in seconds while providing just a touch of sheer beige color. Butter up on the go for instant moisture, color, and shine—and a hint of vanilla flavor
14
Tella Nails Hot Girl Summer
Our press-on nails are an easy and cost-effective way to have an instant manicure. Each nail set comes with 24 different-sized nails to help you find the perfect fit. These nails can be used multiple times with both application methods.
15
Huda Beauty N.Y.M.P.H. BODY DRIP Shimmering Dry Oil
N.Y.M.P.H. BODY DRIP Shimmering Dry Oil is a shimmering, body-bronzing dry oil that subtly illuminates your skin without feeling sticky or greasy! You’ll achieve a gorgeous, sun-kissed gleam that looks so natural and beautiful – faking that getaway glow has never been easier!
16
Kaja Lil Shots Mini Gloss Shot Duo
An extremely hydrating, ultra-cushiony, nonsticky mini lip gloss duo with a high-shine finish—plus a set of stickers to customize your lil shots.
17
Pacifica Island Vanilla Bundle
Can’t get enough of Island Vanilla? Now you don’t have to. Take your favorite scent full body. Start with our new Body Wash & Body scrub to transform your shower routine and replenish your body. Next, layer on our best-selling spray perfume, hair & body mist and melt-into-skin body butter for the ultimate island escape.
18
Tangle Teezer Naturally Curly Detangling Brush for 3c-4c Hair
Tangle Teezer’s Naturally Curly Detangling Brush has firmer teeth to speed up detangling 3c-4c hair with no pulling, tugging, or snagging. It can be used in the shower for evenly drawing shampoo, conditioning treatments, or masks through the hair, and after hair washing to flex over tangles.
19
Koko Rose Beauty Dark Spot Repeairing Seoul Food Serum
If you could bring only one item with you to a deserted island we’d recommend our Seoul Food Serum. Powerhouse. Resilient. Regenerative. This antioxidant-rich stem cell serum uses grape stem cells, EGF, niacinamide, tranexamic acid, healing mugwort, and peptides to help even skin tone, protect against visible sun damage, and nourish your skin.
20
beautyblender BOUNCE™ Soft Focus Gemstone Setting Powder
A super-blurring, airy gemstone powder that sets makeup and absorbs oil, giving life to your skin without dryness or caking.
21
Everyday Humans Resting Beach Face
This antioxidant-infused SPF30 sunscreen serum with moisture magnet hyaluronic acid gives a good glow while throwing shade at sun damage, dehydration, and urban pollution. For your inner and outer resting beach faces, we pass no judgment.
22
about- face Blushing Beige Lip Duos Matte Fix Lip Pencil + Paint-it Matte Lip Color
A perfectly color-matched duo of our fan-favorite Matte Fix Lip Pencil and best-selling Paint-It Matte Lip Color. Shop together and save.
23
Kosas Mini Wet Lip Oil Plumping Treatment Gloss Set – Undressed Collection
A limited-edition set with three “your-lips-but-better” shades of glosses clinically shown to undress plump-, pillowy-looking lips.
24
The Organic Pharmacy Rose Diamond Face Cream
Innovative silk textured cream with Ceramides, Hibiscus and Linseed Polysaccharides to boost elasticity and smooth lines.
25
Kayali Utopia Vanilla Coco | 21
Intense Concentration. Long-Lasting & Diffusive Formula. Take a dip in your daydreams, where the clouds seem within reach and you’re blissfully floating in a glittering pool of possibilities. Utopia Vanilla Coco | 21 50ml is an Eau de Parfum Intense with the fragrance of creamy sandalwood and sweet white florals are topped with milky coconut, then whipped together with vanilla bourbon to evoke that sense of freedom from reality, transporting you to your perfect world, your Utopia.
26
Osmosis Skincare Rejuvenating Body Cream
Moisturizing, healing, and protective, this nourishing body cream will help feed the skin and provide protein building blocks to improve tone and elasticity. Chlorella and niacinamide protect collagen in the skin while also promoting collagen production. Multiple emollients and humectants hydrate and moisturize for supple, more radiant skin.
27
about- face Blushing Beige Lip Duos Matte Fix Lip Pencil + Paint-it Matte Lip Color
Our new Blushing Beige collection features wearable shades with serious staying power—your new everyday go-tos. These creamy, pigment-rich hues ranging from peachy beige and warm chestnut to soft mauve and terracotta rose will become the hardest-working staples in your makeup bag. Start with a creamy matte liner that delivers buildable color while keeping lips soft + smooth, and defines your lip border for 7+ hours without feathering. Each shade of Blushing Beige was selected to pair perfectly across six color-matched shades.
28
dka BellaBiotics
BellaBiotics combines two of today’s most cutting-edge cosmetic discoveries — Dermaval® and Agatri Korean Mint® — and blends them with the proven beauty-boosting benefits of clinical-grade probiotics and essential vitamins. By targeting your skin and gut microbiomes from a cellular level, BellaBiotics helps restore your skin’s elasticity, smooths out wrinkles and skin sagging, protects against ultraviolet damage from electronic devices, boosts your body’s collagen and elastin production, and even improves your digestive health — all from the inside out. This revolutionary once-a-day capsule literally retrains your skin’s behavior, rebuilds your foundational beauty from its core, and restores your skin’s youthful resilience and glow. What’s the secret? There is no secret — it’s simple science. Your skin health is directly connected to your gut health. By nourishing your gut microbiome (your internal ecosystem), you can repair and improve your skin health from the inside out, naturally. And the longer you use BellaBiotics, the more long-term beauty and digestive benefits you will experience.
29
bliss Clear Genius Acne Body Spray
This body acne spray with a maximum strength of 2% salicylic acid shrinks and prevents acne for clearer skin without over-drying.
30
e.l.f. Electric Mood X Tiana Major9 Feeling Lucky Eyeshadow Palette
Inspired by self-expression, this makeup collection was created with international music artists Tove Lo, Tiana Major9, and Pitizion. Take center stage and express your Electric Mood with this 18-piece eyeshadow palette. Inspired by Tiana’s vibrant and shimmering eye looks, this palette is your playground with a wide range matte, shimmer, metallic, and bright shades for endless possibilities—from graphic and glittery eyes that pop to subtle sweeps of backstage color. The creamy, high-pigment formula pops and looks stunning on all skin tones.
31
Beyond Fresh Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies
Taste the apple not the Vinegar! Enjoy many of the traditional benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar without the pungent taste. Our delicious new gummies are made with 500 mg of high-quality unfiltered Apple Cider Vinegar with the Mother (a beneficial group of yeast, enzymes, healthy bacteria, and acids that creates the murky color in unfiltered vinegar). Rich in energy, boosting Vitamin B12 and B9 (Folic Acid), our mouthwatering gummies are a convenient dietary supplement that supports immune function, cardiovascular health, digestion, and may promote weight management. We use real apples and a unique fermentation process (which results in the production of the Mother). Plus, healthy beet roots, a popular superfood, packed with fiber, vitamins, and minerals, that have been recognized for centuries for their beneficial properties.
32
hello Naturally Fiendly™ Sweet Mint Vegan SPF Lip Balm
water-resistant (80 minutes) 8-hour moisturization. dermatologically tested. cruelty-free. not tested on animals. no beeswax. no petrolatum. no parabens. no brainer. tube made from 60% recycled material.
33
MAC Lustreglass Sheer-Shine Lipstick
A lightweight, raspberry seed- and organic extra-virgin olive oil-infused lipstick that delivers sheer and shiny color with a long-wearing, lustrous finish.
34
Chella Divine Purpose Eyeshadow Palette
Hello Beautiful. You’re nothing short of a goddess in training. Always authentic & ever-evolving, truly mindful with pure intentions, and passionate about what makes your soul sing. The Divine Purpose Eyeshadow Palette inspires you to unleash your inner goddess for all to see. With 8 long-wearing matte and pearl shades, the vibrant pops of color will honor your Divine Purpose, making this journey the most fulfilling yet. Blendable, smooth, and highly pigmented, these stunning shadows inspire captivating eye looks fit only for the goddess in you. Set off on your path of Divine Purpose.
35
Twelve Beauty Dara’s Water
This remarkably gentle, surfactant-free cleansing water is also unusually effective, handily removing stubborn make-up, pollution, and mineral sunscreen with a unique combination of natural sugars and humectants. Its pH is similar to that of the skin, making it suitable even for stressed and reactive complexions.
36
CoverGirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara
The CoverGirl Lash Blast Clean Mascara is a high-volume vegan mascara with a lash-loving formula that lasts all day.
37
The Care Bundle Care Net
The Care Net is an absolute must-have for your shower routine. This bathroom essential is designed to gently give your body the effective clean that it needs. Your skin will end up soft and smooth. As it is made from 100% silicone, the net does not harbor bacteria, making it easy to clean, long-lasting and anti-bacterial. The Care Net is 110cm long, making it easy to reach every surface of the body.
38
Plexus Hydrate™
Getting enough water each day should not have to feel like a chore or leave you thirsting for more. Plexus Hydrate is the ultimate convenient hydration solution your body needs for optimal performance and balance!
39
The Lip Bar Easy Beauty Bundle
Get all your makeup essentials without any guesswork. The best part is, everything is curated by your complexion so you never get the wrong color. Includes Just a Tint 3-in-1 Tinted Skin Conditioner, Quick Conceal Caffeine Concealer, Minute Finish Face Palette, Exact Arch Micro Brow Pencil, and Lip Gloss.
40
Crave Gingerbread Custard Growth Shampoo & Conditioner
An aromatic earthy scent will grasp your senses as soon as you open the bottle! With a motivational affirmation on the label that reads ” You Grow Girl”! This shampoo is infused with ginger, rice protein & onion extract, garlic extract along with an amazing blend of other powerful ingredients that aid with strengthening hair, promoting thicker, healthier, faster-growing hair.
41
The Nue Co Destress 360
Total body stress support with ingredients clinically proven to reduce everyday stress levels. Formulated with organic adaptogenic and nootropic extracts that help to support the functions depleted by continually high cortisol: immunity, muscle tension, libido, digestion, and focus.