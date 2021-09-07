Foot Masks Are A Trend You Must Add To Your Self-Care Routine

As summer quickly comes to an end (officially ending September 22), it’s time to prepare for the cooler months ahead. As we step into the new season and change up our self-care routine to fit, it is important that we don’t neglect any parts of our body, especially our feet.
Recently, foot masks have become a growing trend in foot care that promises to have feet feeling silky smooth and walking with confidence. If you’re unfamiliar with foot masks, we got the deets:
According to Reviewed.com, the single-use products shaped like a sock consist of a serum-covered fabric (like a regular sheet mask), with a plastic exterior to keep your foot and the serum contained while you treat your skin for at least 10 minutes. The great thing about these moisturizing mask-socks is that you can cautiously walk around the house in them.
What makes the foot mask different from foot peels is that they claim to hydrate the skin and soften calluses, they do not claim to exfoliate or peel the dead skin off the way that foot peels do.
While there are many foot mask formulations on the market, only a few have the expectations we desired. See below a list of the masks that had us on the good foot.
01
Unmasque Beauty Masque Bar Intensive Moisturizing Foot Mask
Intensive moisturizing foot mask noticeably smoothes, softens, and repairs dry, cracked, calloused feet and heels, significantly improving the look and feel of even the driest feet.
✔ Shea Butter – contains a high concentration of fatty acids and vitamins to soften skin as well as anti-inflammatory and healing properties to tone and smooth skin
✔ Lavender Extract – relieves stress, relaxes, soothes, and calms the skin
✔ Tea Tree Extract – contains anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties to calm redness, swelling, and inflammation
Don’t neglect your feet and treat yourself to the I’m Lovely Peach Foot Mask! It hydrates, soothes, rejuvenates your feet instantly and easily in less than 20 minutes! With its pleasant scent and ease to apply, it’ll make being on your feet all day so much more worthwhile.
Enriched with 100% pure natural Hemp Seed Oil to soothe, condition, and comfort — while a safe, effective blend of Alpha Hydroxy Acids gently exfoliates away hard calluses and rough, dry skin. This single-use, specially designed “sock-type” Hemp Oil Gentle Peeling Foot Mask smooths out dry, dead skin and gently peels away hard calluses over time. Infused with natural Tea Tree Oil and other nourishing botanicals to condition and protect, this treatment will lead to visible results within 2 weeks.
Enriched with soy plant-based collagen and shea butter to provide intense, age-defying hydration and skin care, Côte’s Foot Mask soothes and firms while brightening and diminishing the appearance of dark spots. Vegan and cruelty-free.
Our CBD-infused Foot Masks are an effective fusion of broad-spectrum CBD and powerful active botanicals to target fatigued and dry skin. Fun and easy to use, slip these Foot Masks on and experience the skin-softening benefits of coconut oil and sweet almond oil. Available in refreshing Lavender and cooling Peppermint.
Dermatologist Tested, Social Media Sensation Foot Peel Mask. Formulated with a unique blend of botanical extracts and other wholesome ingredients, this foot peel acts as an effective peel for your feet, removing dead skin and repairing cracked heels.
This easy-to-use foot peel features natural ingredients including apple, lemon, and aloe vera to rejuvenate your feet, leaving you with super-smooth, soft, callus-free feet!