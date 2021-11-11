Courtesy of Brand

One of the most coveted compliments is being told that you smell good. There’s an emotional and sensual aspect attached to aromas, especially good ones. Zara is teaming up with Jo Loves, the luxury fragrance brand founded by Jo Malone, to ensure there are plenty of options on the market this season to achieve the scent you desire. Together, they present ‘Vibrant Cities’ – a collection consisting of eight different scents inspired by major cities around the world.

Jo Malone, founder of Jo Malone London, which is now owned by Estée Lauder Companies, launched Jo Loves from her love for fragrance and wanting to present an innovative new scent, bath, body and candle collection inspired by the memories and moments in life that she loves. This particular collection was inspired by her desire to travel during this last year, which at one point we weren’t physically able to do, so Malone used scent as an escape. “This collection takes its inspiration from our return to the pioneering spirit of travel and the discovery of the vibrancy of life again,” said Malone in a press release.

The eight different fragrances within the collection include Fashionably London, Energetically New York, Gracefully Madrid, Elegantly Tokyo, Boldly Seoul, Stunningly Venice, Creatively Shanghai, and Magnificently Dubai. Notes of floral, citrus, wood, musky chypre, and more are spread throughout the collection – creating a broad assortment that covers whatever mood you are in or occasion you need to attend and the scent to match. In addition to the perfume/cologne bottles, there is hand & body wash, along with a hand & body cream available in four of the eight scents.

Each fragrance is available in 10ml, 40ml, and 70ml. Zara x Jo Loves also offers a discovery set to try every fragrance in 4ml or upgrade to the collector set, which allows you to have each fragrance in 40ml. The other alternative is the travel set, which includes a 15ml fragrance, 50ml hand & body wash, and 30ml hand & body cream.

The full Zara x Jo Loves collection is available for purchase now on Zara.com and in selected Zara retail stores.