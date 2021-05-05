Zara Debuts Its First-Ever Beauty Collection

Photo: David Sims

It’s a great time to get into beauty, and Zara is the latest fashion conglomerate to dive into the growing space. Launching officially next week, Zara will release its first-ever beauty collection featuring high-performance ingredients, clean formulas, and refillable packaging. This new collection was inspired by inclusivity and is targeted towards the diverse makeup of Zara’s customer base.

Developed by British makeup artist Diane Kendal, Zara Beauty will include products for eyes, lips, face and nails with over 130 colors to choose from.



“When Zara approached me to lead the creative direction of Zara Beauty, I saw an opportunity to make something that everyone would want to use,” Kenda explained in a statement sent to media. “Zara has always reached such a diverse audience, and I wanted to bring that same big vision to beauty with a collection that is clean, refillable and accessible to all. I am really proud of what we have created.”

Zara Beauty will range in price from $8 — $26 and will officially launch May 12 on Zara.com and in selected Zara stores.