ESSENCE’s Best in Black Beauty 2020: Body Care

When it comes to taking care of our bodies we live by the mantra, beauty starts from the inside out. And of course, some great products don’t hurt either. These 2020 winners help us keep the outside parts polished, which is why they’re our top picks. They’ll get you feeling healthy, glowing and looking your best.
01
Best Fragrances
From flirty floral to deeply romantic, these picks leave you smelling sweet. ○ YSL BEAUTY Libre Eau de Parfum ($104, 1.6 oz) ○ KILIAN Rolling in Love Eau de Parfum ($240) ○ NARS Audacious ($180) ○ GUCCI Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Toilette ($80)
02
Best Natural Deodorants
Get help keeping your underarms dry. ○ KOPARI Coconut Oil Deodorant ($14) ○ URSA MAJOR Sublime Sage Spray Deodorant ($18) ○ SCHMIDT’S Sage + Vetiver Deodorant ($8) ○ NALA Personalized Deodorant ($29)
03
Best Razors
Whether you take it all off or just a little, these blades will be your go-tos. ○ FLAMINGO Razor ($9) ○ BILLIE Starter Kit ($9) ○ SCHICK Intuition f.a.b. Disposable Razor ($10)
04
Best Ash Busters
Keep your skin silky smooth and moisturized. ○ JERGENS Lavender Body Butter ($8) ○ BENEATH YOUR MASK Heal Whipped Skin Soufflé ($80) ○ SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream ($45) ○ PALMER’S Coconut Oil Body Balm ($6)
05
Best Body Washes
Turn your everyday showers and baths into a blissfully luxe experience. ○ RITUALS The Ritual of Hammam Foaming Shower Gel ($10) ○ MARY KAY Satin Body Indulgent Shea Wash ($18) ○ OLAY Ultra Moisture Body Wash with Shea Butter ($6)
06
Best Feminine Products
When it comes to caring for everything down there, these brands have you covered. ○ THE HONEY POT COMPANY Feminine Products ($7 and up) ○ ALWAYS Pure Collection (prices starting at $6)
07
Best Antiperspirants
These sweat and odor preventers give you long term protection. ○ DOVE Even Tone Antiperspirant ($6) ○ SECRET Fresh Dry Spray Antiperspirant & Deodorant ($7) ○ MITCHUM Gel Defense Antiperspirant & Deodorant ($5)
08
Best Body Oils
Your skin will enjoy drinking in these formulations. ○ KLUR Elements of Comfort Botanical Oil ($35) ○ BIO-OIL Skincare Oil ($20) ○ MOROCCANOIL Dry Body Oil ($48) ○ SUSANNE KAUFMANN Stretch Mark Oil ($41)
09
Best CBD-Infused Products
CBD was a huge trend this year, with various brands touting the benefits of the ingredient. ○ KUSH QUEEN Relax CBD Bath Bomb ($13) ○ VERTLY CBD-infused Bath Salts ($29)