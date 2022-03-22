Courtesy of Tyler Mitchell

As Zara approaches its one year anniversary since first launching its beauty category, the fashion retailer continues to expand its offering. The latest two beauty products being introduced by Zara Beauty includes a limitless soft-matte foundation and a luminous creamy concealer.

We know offering an inclusive range of shades is required to even be considered by today’s consumer. The beauty game was forever changed especially after Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty with a foundation that’s available in 40 different shades. Zara Beauty’s newly launched foundation is available in over 50 shades and the concealer is available in 36 different shades.

Tyler Mitchell, the first Black photographer to ever photograph an American Vogue cover, was tapped to capture the campaign of Zara’s latest beauty launch. As Mitchell is known for centering Black beauty with his work and for highlighting his subjects in a way that amplifies their natural beauty, he was the perfect choice to capture the variety of shades for Zara Beauty’s foundation and concealer campaign.

The Luminous Creamy Concealer retails for $12.90 and the Limitless Soft-Matte Foundation retails for $19.90 – both are available for purchase now on Zara.com and at Zara stores.

See more of Zara Beauty’s campaign photographed by Tyler Mitchell ahead.

01 Zara Beauty By Tyler Mitchell Courtesy of Tyler Mitchell 02 Zara Beauty By Tyler Mitchell Courtesy of Tyler Mitchell 03 Zara Beauty By Tyler Mitchell Courtesy of Tyler Mitchell 04 Zara Beauty By Tyler Mitchell Courtesy of Tyler Mitchell 05 Zara Beauty By Tyler Mitchell Courtesy of Tyler Mitchell 06 Zara Beauty By Tyler Mitchell Courtesy of Tyler Mitchell

Loading the player...