Rihanna Releases Iconic Lipsticks Just In Time For Valentine’s Day

Famed billionaire businesswoman, Rihanna, has been busy for Black History Month. On January 31, the “Work” singer announced that she was carrying her first child with rapper, A$AP Rocky, and now she is expanding her beauty brand with a new lipstick that is a total game-changer for the environment.

The Fenty Icon Refillable Lipstick ($20) is a semi-matte created to luxe up your everyday beauty routine with just a simple swipe. Rihanna curated every shade for the perfect lineup of low-maintenance reds and neutrals suitable for all complexions.

Most importantly, the Fenty Icon is refillable. The “Kiss It Better” singer wants Fenty Beauty fans to choose their favorite shade and case to create their own icon that includes the unique bullet shape which is inspired by Rihanna’s standout Cupid’s bow for precise application.

“Lipstick is the instant game-changer—it can switch up my entire look instantly,” the beauty mogul shares in a press release. “The new Fenty Icon shades are the best-of-the-best neutrals and reds that look gorgeous on everyone and feel so creamy and comfortable.”

According to the brand, the Fenty Icon’s creamy formula is unique because it delivers high pigment with a lightweight feel. Rihanna’s favorite vanilla-peach scent is included in the smooth, silky texture, which hugs the lips and provides long-lasting iconic wear. The formula combines hyaluronic acid for a moisture-plumping effect, conditioning vitamins C & E for nourishment, and lip-loving amino acid technology to give lips a modern plush texture.

No longer do you have to search for the perfect red lips for Valentine’s Day. With a range of seven neutrals and three reds, your lips will definitely be on the best kiss list!

Get excited because the Fenty Icon Refillable Lipstick is available starting February 4 at FentyBeauty.com, Sephora.com, and Kohls.com. The Fills ($20) and Case ($12) are sold separately.