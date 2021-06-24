It’s true — curly girls can pack light too. It’s that time of the year again where our melanin skin glows in the sun (while wearing our favorite SPF, of course) and our natural hair soaks up all of the moisture and hydration it needs to remain healthy and defined. Whether you’re tripping to luscious crystal blue waters and mountainous ranges with tranquil views, or heading to your favorite getaway location for some much-needed relaxation and bonding time with your family or circle of friends –– your regimen of curl products can always follow.
Take your curl routine on-the-go with curl products and tools your natural hair will love. Your 2A – 4C kinks, curls and coils deserve the best –– so ESSENCE rounded up some of our favorite travel-sized essentials for your carry-on or weekend tote bag. Your twist-out or wash-n-go can look just as great on the road as it does at home. Check out the below.
Pattern Beauty On-The-Go Kit
Who can deny a full curl regimen on-the-go? Refresh your curls with Pattern’s On-The-Go Kit before you condition and define. This kit comes in a fashionable jelly cosmetic bag that’s perfect to be packed in a suitcase or a smaller sized bag for overnight and weekend trips. Wash-day is important and no matter where you’re located on the map or planning to travel to––you’ll never have to miss it again.
This is a hair tool that all curly girls need in their to-go bags, especially since it sized to fit the smallest of tote bags or hair-product pouches. Created to detangle straight, wavy, curly and kinky hair — Coco and Eve’s Tangle Tamer is designed to minimize damage and breakage by brisling through your curls and coils leaving them ready to be rinsed, styled and defined. A perfect addition to your product bag, especially if you’re planning on taking a dip in the pool or sunbathing at the beach.
Not all necessities come in small forms — but this one does. For us 4C curly girls, sometimes it takes the right combination of products or the right amount of “slip” to soften and define our curls – helping us to achieve the curly looks we love the most. This lightweight leave-in conditioner will do just that, along with adding shine and minimizing frizz.
Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk To Go Mini Styling Kit
If your go-to curl look is the classic twist or braid out, your curls will appreciate this mini styling kit. Equipped with a Sculpting Gel, Curl Activating Mousse and Curl Defining Cream, your next vacation hair-do or weekend getaway curls will look freshly styled and defined. Slay your curls with the ultimate styling cocktail for a curly look without crunch or flaking.
If it’s one thing curls love, it’s a good ole’ co-wash. It’s only right to be booked and busy during your weekend trip or week-long vacation, and when you’re on-the-go, scheduling time for wash day can be tricky. This is why co-washing is a great option for cleansing your scalp while hydrating your curls, kinks and coils in the process. This travel-sized Coconut Cowash will start your curls anew by cleaning your scalp while preserving the moisture of your hair after a long day of playing in the sand or embarking on island explorations.
Humidity is no match for Briogeo’s Frizz Control Travel Kit. Say farewell to frizz and hello to shiny tamed hair that will last you the entire duration of your trip. Best for all curl types that often run into the obstacle of dry and frizzy strands — Briogeo’s Frizz Control Travel Kit comes with products formulated with the brand’s signature blend of ultra-nourishing rosehip, argan and coconut oils to restore moisture to your hair even on muggiest of days.
A microfiber towel that can fit in a purse, tote or duffle bag — this is a must-have for keeping your curls intact after cleansing or styling in the shower. If we’ve learned anything in the last year, it’s that self-care can be brought anywhere — whether it’s at home or in your vacation home villa. This travel-size microfiber towel can wrap the curliest of curls, enhancing each strand without breakage or frizz, allowing your curls to dry during a moment of lounging or relaxation.
A tool to be paired with your favorite travel size edge control or gel, this Baby Tress 3-in-1 Edge Styler is a tool that cannot be forgotten. This tool can fit right into your make-up bag or travel-sized hair pouch and will have your edges swooped and swept to compliment any curly up-do or down-do you want.
Packing light is doable, especially if you’re planning on bringing only the most essential of curly hair necessities. This essential travel kit has you covered. Ouidad’s Curl Essential Kit includes a Cleansing Oil, Climate Control Heat and Humidity Gel that will define your hair in any and every kind of weather, and even includes a lasting Flexible-Hold Spray and Extreme Repair Mask to give your curls some TLC when they need it the most.
Style Factor “Ruby” Edge Booster Extra Strength Pomade For Thick and Coarse Hair
An extra-strength edge booster that works for all curly types in their natural state or curly hair secured away in a protective style — this travel-sized must-have is the cherry-on-top of curly hair products to keep in your travel-size vacay bag. Style your edges to your liking and complete your curly hair do with an extra boost of pomade for a tighter hold.