Getty Images – Thomas Barwick

It’s true — curly girls can pack light too. It’s that time of the year again where our melanin skin glows in the sun (while wearing our favorite SPF, of course) and our natural hair soaks up all of the moisture and hydration it needs to remain healthy and defined. Whether you’re tripping to luscious crystal blue waters and mountainous ranges with tranquil views, or heading to your favorite getaway location for some much-needed relaxation and bonding time with your family or circle of friends –– your regimen of curl products can always follow.

Take your curl routine on-the-go with curl products and tools your natural hair will love. Your 2A – 4C kinks, curls and coils deserve the best –– so ESSENCE rounded up some of our favorite travel-sized essentials for your carry-on or weekend tote bag. Your twist-out or wash-n-go can look just as great on the road as it does at home. Check out the below.