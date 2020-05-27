5 Sunscreens You Won’t Regret Buying
By Jennifer Ford ·

Perhaps you have a love-hate relationship with your sunscreen. You’re smitten with the product because it protects you from sun damage, prevents wrinkles and even helps to even out your skin tone, but you aren’t as enamored with its greasy and sticky feel or the white cast it leaves behind. Am I right?

I’m no expert on relationships, but trust me when I say there’s a way for you to have a better experience with sun protection. If you want a sunscreen that doesn’t leave a film, then it may be time to break up with your go-to lotion and try an SPF mist instead.

Sunscreen mists typically feel weightless on the skin. And if you’re wondering if they’re as effective as their clammy counterparts, they are.

The only downside is it’s difficult to know whether you’re completely covering the areas of your body exposed to the sun, so it’s recommended that you rub the spray in to ensure coverage.

In honor of National Sunscreen Day, I took the liberty of rounding up five SPF mists your skin will love.

Hawaiian Tropic Antioxidant + Refresh Sunscreen Mist
This sunscreen for your face and body has a tropical scent that you'll want to spray all over. Each pump delivers a refreshing layer of antioxidants that shield the skin from UV damage.
Supergoop! Defense Refresh (Re)setting Mist SPF 40
If you have oily skin, you may be reluctant to apply sunscreen to your face unless it's this oil-absorbing makeup setting spray with broad-spectrum SPF 40, which reduces shine and locks makeup in place.
Clinique Broad Spectrum 30 Virtu-Oil Body Mist
Protect your skin from harmful UV rays and blue light with the nourishing hybrid dry body oil formulated with SPF 30.
Dr. Dennis Gross Sheer Mineral Sun Spray
This mineral sun spray for the face doesn't leave a residue or have that weird sunscreen smell. Apply the formula to your hands and then press it into the skin, to avoid getting it in your eyes.
Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protection Spray
This water-resistant sunscreen spray made for the face, body and hair can also be used on top of makeup. Need I say more? However, spray with caution—eyes closed.
