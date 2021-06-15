Natural Clip-In Extensions Are Trending — Shop These Kinky-Friendly Brands
By Samantha Callender ·

Clip-in extensions are the perfect trend for summer. The super temporary extensions allow you to switch up your style as often as you’d like, and installation can be done without having to pay a stylist. For those with tightly coiled hair, it may be difficult to find clip-ins that match your hair texture and will blend seamlessly. Luckily, we’ve been on the hunt for some amazing clip-ins that are kinky girl–friendly, and we’ve found a few brands that have become our favorites.

Check out this selection and give extensions a try for a commitment-free way to switch up your look this summer. 

01
Kinkistry
This selection of tight-curled or straight styles will blend in perfectly with your tresses so you don’t have to worry about unblended leave-out.
02
Her Given Hair
These super secure clips style in an updo or even down—the choice is yours.
03
Kurly Klips
Whether you’re in the mood for long or short curls, this brand has options for natural-looking length.
04
Knappy Hair
Achieve a curly or even a sleek style with these extensions that are full and voluminous.
05
Heat Free Hair
Create a gorgeous faux wash-and-go with these clips that will match your natural curl pattern.
06
Kinky Curly Yaki
These clip-ins are a great protective style, and come in a variety of patterns.
07
Indique
These salon-quality extensions are great for a long-term protective style.
08
Mayvenn
Get quality extensions with this brand that offers an array of seamless clip-ins.
09
Curls Queen
Find your hair’s perfect match with these extensions that you can wear every day or for special occasions.
10
Heritage 1933
These natural-looking tresses are perfect for everyday wear.
