Natural Clip-In Extensions Are Trending — Shop These Kinky-Friendly Brands

Courtesy of Knappy Hair

Clip-in extensions are the perfect trend for summer. The super temporary extensions allow you to switch up your style as often as you’d like, and installation can be done without having to pay a stylist. For those with tightly coiled hair, it may be difficult to find clip-ins that match your hair texture and will blend seamlessly. Luckily, we’ve been on the hunt for some amazing clip-ins that are kinky girl–friendly, and we’ve found a few brands that have become our favorites.

Check out this selection and give extensions a try for a commitment-free way to switch up your look this summer.