We talk about Black women being hair chameleons all the time. But it’s the stylists behind our crowns that are the literal hair shapeshifters. And over the years they’ve shown us all the magical things that our natural curls, coils, and kinks can achieve when we show them love.
Remember Lupita’s ‘fro bow?
With the natural hair movement growing each year, we can expect to see even more unique shapes and styles that we can manipulate our tresses into when we want to get creative.
Check out seven interesting shapes for kinky and coily hair that we’ve stored into our memory banks that will be perfect for making a splash when we come out of quarantine.
01
Natural Blunt Bob
This blunt natural bob that Pekela Riley executed for MIZANI's campaign that celebrates all textures of Black hair is a year-round covetable look. Make sure your stylist has the right brushes and tools for teasing and cutting.
02
Triangular Afro
Regina King's beautiful triangular Afro that covered ESSENCE's December 2019 issue was a masterpiece created by Larry Sims' treasured hands. We love how the bang just adds a little more depth to the already interesting shape.
03
Asymmetrical High Top
When Larry Sims created this masterpiece of a cut on Danai Gurira for the 50th NAACP Image Awards heads turned, salon chairs filled up, and geometric natural hair shapes started to grow as one of the dopest hair trends we've ever seen.
04
Blunt Back Bend
As Lupita's stylist, Vernon Francois has the pleasure of showing us so many different things you can do with natural hair. This simple yet polished look takes some scissor skills, patience and an eye for detail.
05
Box And Semi-Circle Afros
Naeemah Lafond created various dope shapes and styles for Christopher John Rogers' runway show this past New York Fashion Week. These two larger than life reinterpretations of the standard Afro are examples of how women can add something special to make their blowout stand out.
06
Bold Rolls
Cynthia's kinky modern take on a French roll meets a pompadour at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards was a color and texture dream. If you're going to try this at home we suggest having a lot of pins and hold spray handy.
07
Stacked Bubbles
It will take a lot of hair and upper arm strength to get to these heights that Vernon Francois reached with this style on Lupita for the Met Costume Institute Gala in 2016.