We talk about Black women being hair chameleons all the time. But it’s the stylists behind our crowns that are the literal hair shapeshifters. And over the years they’ve shown us all the magical things that our natural curls, coils, and kinks can achieve when we show them love.

Remember Lupita’s ‘fro bow?

With the natural hair movement growing each year, we can expect to see even more unique shapes and styles that we can manipulate our tresses into when we want to get creative.

Check out seven interesting shapes for kinky and coily hair that we’ve stored into our memory banks that will be perfect for making a splash when we come out of quarantine.