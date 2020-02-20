Taraji P. Henson’s Best Hair Looks Through The Years
By Shalwah Evans ·

When Taraji P. Henson first teased that she was dropping a hair care line, people were both curious and intrigued. Many assumed that it was a line for naturalistas, but at the same time questioned her knowledge of natural hair.

But not only was TPH by Taraji in production before her natural big chop, it was being formulated for everyone. And who better to drop a line of products for all hair types? Being the hair chameleon she is, Henson has worn every type of hair your can imagine. So she knows a little something about getting a mane together, and of course, serving a look.

From playing the spiciest Cookie you’ve ever gotten a taste of on Empire, to being on the red carpet draped in couture, to just being your favorite around the way girl, the actress’ hair has been one of her main companions. For a while, the bob became known as her signature style, but she also became well-known for remixing the hell out of that ‘do. Over the years she’s given us some of our greatest hairspiration.

As we honor the magic of this Black girl and look ahead to all the wonders she has left to show us, we look back at some of our favorite hair moments from our latest ESSENCE cover star throughout the past decade.

01
With Old Hollywood Glam Curls
Dr. Billy Ingram/WireImage
02
Wearing A Tousled Updo
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BET
03
Playing Cookie In Curls and Baby Bangs
FOX Image Collection via Getty Images
04
Rocking An Edgy Topknot and Side Swept Bang
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
05
Looking Sleek In A Sleek Lob
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
06
Sporting Shaved Sides With Her Bob Pulled Back
Steve Granitz/WireImage
07
With A Sweet and Romantic Bun
Mike Coppola/WireImage
08
In Beautiful Natural Full Curls
Noam Galai/Getty Images
09
With A Next Level Chin-Length Bob
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
10
Sporting Her Bob In A Golden Hue
JB Lacroix/WireImage
