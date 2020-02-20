When Taraji P. Henson first teased that she was dropping a hair care line, people were both curious and intrigued. Many assumed that it was a line for naturalistas, but at the same time questioned her knowledge of natural hair.

But not only was TPH by Taraji in production before her natural big chop, it was being formulated for everyone. And who better to drop a line of products for all hair types? Being the hair chameleon she is, Henson has worn every type of hair your can imagine. So she knows a little something about getting a mane together, and of course, serving a look.

From playing the spiciest Cookie you’ve ever gotten a taste of on Empire, to being on the red carpet draped in couture, to just being your favorite around the way girl, the actress’ hair has been one of her main companions. For a while, the bob became known as her signature style, but she also became well-known for remixing the hell out of that ‘do. Over the years she’s given us some of our greatest hairspiration.

As we honor the magic of this Black girl and look ahead to all the wonders she has left to show us, we look back at some of our favorite hair moments from our latest ESSENCE cover star throughout the past decade.